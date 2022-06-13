Monday
At Gerry Weber Stadium
Halle, Germany
Purse: €2,134,520
Surface: Grass
HALLE, GERMANY (AP) _ Results Monday from Terra Wortmann Open at Gerry Weber Stadium (seedings in parentheses):
Men's Singles
Round of 32
Pablo Carreno Busta (6), Spain, def. Holger Rune, Denmark, 6-3, 7-6 (5).
Nikoloz Basilashvili, Georgia, def. Andrey Rublev (3), Russia, 7-6 (1), 6-4.
Laslo Djere, Serbia, def. Henri Squire, Germany, 4-3, ret.
Ugo Humbert, France, def. Radu Albot, Moldova, 6-7 (4), 7-6 (4), 7-5.
Mackenzie McDonald, United States, def. Marc-Andrea Huesler, Switzerland, 7-6 (4), 6-4.
Men's Doubles
Round of 16
Santiago Gonzalez, Mexico, and Andres Molteni, Argentina, def. Aslan Karatsev and Karen Khachanov, Russia, 6-7 (4), 6-2, 10-8.
Maximo Gonzalez, Argentina, and Andrey Golubev, Kazakhstan, def. Hubert Hurkacz, Poland, and Sebastian Korda, United States, 6-2, 6-7 (2), 10-7.
