Saturday

At Gerry Weber Stadium

Halle, Germany

Purse: €2,134,520

Surface: Grass

HALLE, GERMANY (AP) _ Results Saturday from Terra Wortmann Open at Gerry Weber Stadium (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Singles

Semifinals

Daniil Medvedev, Russia, def. Oscar Otte, Germany, 7-6 (3), 6-3.

Hubert Hurkacz (5), Poland, def. Nick Kyrgios, Australia, 4-6, 7-6 (2), 7-6 (4).

Men's Doubles

Semifinals

Michael Venus, New Zealand, and Tim Puetz (3), Germany, def. Jean-Julien Rojer, Netherlands, and Marcelo Arevalo-Gonzalez (2), El Salvador, 6-3, 6-4.

