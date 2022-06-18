Saturday
At Gerry Weber Stadium
Halle, Germany
Purse: €2,134,520
Surface: Grass
HALLE, GERMANY (AP) _ Results Saturday from Terra Wortmann Open at Gerry Weber Stadium (seedings in parentheses):
Men's Singles
Semifinals
Daniil Medvedev, Russia, def. Oscar Otte, Germany, 7-6 (3), 6-3.
Hubert Hurkacz (5), Poland, def. Nick Kyrgios, Australia, 4-6, 7-6 (2), 7-6 (4).
Men's Doubles
Semifinals
Michael Venus, New Zealand, and Tim Puetz (3), Germany, def. Jean-Julien Rojer, Netherlands, and Marcelo Arevalo-Gonzalez (2), El Salvador, 6-3, 6-4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.