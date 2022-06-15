Wednesday
At Gerry Weber Stadium
Halle, Germany
Purse: €2,134,520
Surface: Grass
HALLE, GERMANY (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Terra Wortmann Open at Gerry Weber Stadium (seedings in parentheses):
Men's Singles
Round of 32
Daniil Medvedev, Russia, def. David Goffin, Belgium, 6-3, 6-2.
Men's Singles
Round of 16
Hubert Hurkacz (5), Poland, def. Ugo Humbert, France, 7-6 (5), 6-3.
Pablo Carreno Busta (6), Spain, def. Sebastian Korda, United States, 6-4, 0-6, 6-3.
Nick Kyrgios, Australia, def. Stefanos Tsitsipas (2), Greece, 5-7, 6-2, 6-4.
Men's Doubles
Round of 16
Ivan Dodig, Croatia, and Austin Krajicek (4), United States, def. Matthew Ebden and Max Purcell, Australia, 6-3, 4-6, 10-6.
Kevin Krawietz and Andreas Mies, Germany, def. Oscar Otte and Daniel Altmaier, Germany, 6-7 (6), 6-3, 10-8.
Michael Venus, New Zealand, and Tim Puetz (3), Germany, def. Simone Bolelli, Italy, and Matwe Middelkoop, Netherlands, 7-6 (3), 6-4.
