Saturday

At Gerry Weber Stadium

Halle, Germany

Purse: €2,195,175

Surface: Grass

HALLE, GERMANY (AP) _ Results Saturday from Terra Wortmann Open at Gerry Weber Stadium (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Singles

Semifinals

Alexander Bublik, Kazakhstan, def. Alexander Zverev (9), Germany, 6-3, 7-5.

Andrey Rublev (3), Russia, def. Roberto Bautista Agut (8), Spain, 6-3, 6-4.

Men's Doubles

Semifinals

Marcelo Melo, Brazil, and John Peers, Australia, def. Jan-Lennard Struff and Oscar Otte, Germany, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (4).

