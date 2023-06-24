Saturday
At Gerry Weber Stadium
Halle, Germany
Purse: €2,195,175
Surface: Grass
HALLE, GERMANY (AP) _ Results Saturday from Terra Wortmann Open at Gerry Weber Stadium (seedings in parentheses):
Men's Singles
Semifinals
Alexander Bublik, Kazakhstan, def. Alexander Zverev (9), Germany, 6-3, 7-5.
Andrey Rublev (3), Russia, def. Roberto Bautista Agut (8), Spain, 6-3, 6-4.
Men's Doubles
Semifinals
Marcelo Melo, Brazil, and John Peers, Australia, def. Jan-Lennard Struff and Oscar Otte, Germany, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (4).
