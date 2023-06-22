Thursday

At Gerry Weber Stadium

Halle, Germany

Purse: €2,195,175

Surface: Grass

HALLE, GERMANY (AP) _ Results Thursday from Terra Wortmann Open at Gerry Weber Stadium (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Singles

Round of 16

Jannik Sinner (4), Italy, def. Lorenzo Sonego, Italy, 6-7 (4), 6-4, 6-4.

Men's Doubles

Quarterfinals

Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori, Italy, def. Albano Olivetti, France, and David Vega Hernandez, Spain, 6-4, 6-4.

Marcelo Demoliner, Brazil, and Andreas Mies, Germany, def. Nathaniel Lammons and Jackson Withrow, United States, 3-6, 6-4, 10-6.

