Thursday
At Gerry Weber Stadium
Halle, Germany
Purse: €2,195,175
Surface: Grass
HALLE, GERMANY (AP) _ Results Thursday from Terra Wortmann Open at Gerry Weber Stadium (seedings in parentheses):
Men's Singles
Round of 16
Jannik Sinner (4), Italy, def. Lorenzo Sonego, Italy, 6-7 (4), 6-4, 6-4.
Men's Doubles
Quarterfinals
Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori, Italy, def. Albano Olivetti, France, and David Vega Hernandez, Spain, 6-4, 6-4.
Marcelo Demoliner, Brazil, and Andreas Mies, Germany, def. Nathaniel Lammons and Jackson Withrow, United States, 3-6, 6-4, 10-6.
