Sunday

At Gerry Weber Stadium

Halle, Germany

Purse: €2,195,175

Surface: Grass

HALLE, GERMANY (AP) _ Results Sunday from Terra Wortmann Open at Gerry Weber Stadium (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Singles

Championship

Alexander Bublik, Kazakhstan, def. Andrey Rublev (3), Russia, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3.

Men's Doubles

Championship

Marcelo Melo, Brazil, and John Peers, Australia, def. Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori, Italy, 7-6 (3), 3-6, 10-6.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you