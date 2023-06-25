Sunday
At Gerry Weber Stadium
Halle, Germany
Purse: €2,195,175
Surface: Grass
HALLE, GERMANY (AP) _ Results Sunday from Terra Wortmann Open at Gerry Weber Stadium (seedings in parentheses):
Men's Singles
Championship
Alexander Bublik, Kazakhstan, def. Andrey Rublev (3), Russia, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3.
Men's Doubles
Championship
Marcelo Melo, Brazil, and John Peers, Australia, def. Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori, Italy, 7-6 (3), 3-6, 10-6.
