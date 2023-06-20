Tuesday

At Gerry Weber Stadium

Halle, Germany

Purse: €2,195,175

Surface: Grass

HALLE, GERMANY (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Terra Wortmann Open at Gerry Weber Stadium (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Singles

Round of 32

Roberto Bautista Agut (8), Spain, def. Andrea Vavassori, Italy, 6-3, 6-4.

Lorenzo Sonego, Italy, def. Aslan Karatsev, Russia, 6-2, 3-6, 6-2.

Jannik Sinner (4), Italy, def. Richard Gasquet, France, 6-3, 5-7, 6-2.

Yannick Hanfmann, Germany, def. Louis Wessels, Germany, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.

Men's Doubles

Round of 16

Albano Olivetti, France, and David Vega Hernandez, Spain, def. Marcel Granollers, Spain, and Horacio Zeballos (2), Argentina, 4-6, 7-6 (5), 10-8.

Rafael Matos, Brazil, and Nicolas Jarry, Chile, def. Lucas Miedler and Alexander Erler, Austria, 3-6, 6-3, 13-11.

