Tuesday
At Gerry Weber Stadium
Halle, Germany
Purse: €2,195,175
Surface: Grass
HALLE, GERMANY (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Terra Wortmann Open at Gerry Weber Stadium (seedings in parentheses):
Men's Singles
Round of 32
Roberto Bautista Agut (8), Spain, def. Andrea Vavassori, Italy, 6-3, 6-4.
Lorenzo Sonego, Italy, def. Aslan Karatsev, Russia, 6-2, 3-6, 6-2.
Jannik Sinner (4), Italy, def. Richard Gasquet, France, 6-3, 5-7, 6-2.
Yannick Hanfmann, Germany, def. Louis Wessels, Germany, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.
Men's Doubles
Round of 16
Albano Olivetti, France, and David Vega Hernandez, Spain, def. Marcel Granollers, Spain, and Horacio Zeballos (2), Argentina, 4-6, 7-6 (5), 10-8.
Rafael Matos, Brazil, and Nicolas Jarry, Chile, def. Lucas Miedler and Alexander Erler, Austria, 3-6, 6-3, 13-11.
