Sunday

At Wake Forest University

Winston-Salem, N.C.

Purse: $713,635

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) _ Results Sunday from Winston-Salem Open at Wake Forest University (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Singles

Qualification

Christopher O'Connell (6), Australia, def. Tallon Griekspoor (1), Netherlands, 7-6, 7-6.

Marc-Andrea Huesler (4), Switzerland, def. Shintaro Mochizuki (8), Japan, 6-2, 6-4.

Jason Kubler (5), Australia, def. Marton Fucsovics (2), Hungary, 6-4, 6-0.

Emilio Nava (7), United States, def. Taro Daniel (3), Japan, 6-4, 3-6, 7-5.

