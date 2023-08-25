Thursday
At Wake Forest University
Winston-Salem, N.C.
Purse: $760,930
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) _ Results Thursday from Winston-Salem Open at Wake Forest University (seedings in parentheses):
Men's Singles
Quarterfinals
Sebastian Korda (3), United States, def. Richard Gasquet (12), France, 4-6, 6-1, 7-6 (7).
Jiri Lehecka (5), Czech Republic, def. Max Purcell, Australia, 7-6 (4), 6-4.
Sebastian Baez (6), Argentina, def. Laslo Djere (17), Serbia, 6-3, 6-0.
Borna Coric (1), Croatia, def. Juan Manuel Cerundolo, Argentina, 6-3, 6-1.
Men's Doubles
Quarterfinals
Nathaniel Lammons and Jackson Withrow, United States, def. Simone Bolelli, Italy, and Mate Pavic, Croatia, 6-3, 6-4.
Neal Skupski and Lloyd Glasspool (2), Britain, def. Matthew Ebden and John-Patrick Smith, Australia, 7-5, 4-6, 11-9.
