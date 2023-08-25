Thursday

At Wake Forest University

Winston-Salem, N.C.

Purse: $760,930

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) _ Results Thursday from Winston-Salem Open at Wake Forest University (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Singles

Quarterfinals

Sebastian Korda (3), United States, def. Richard Gasquet (12), France, 4-6, 6-1, 7-6 (7).

Jiri Lehecka (5), Czech Republic, def. Max Purcell, Australia, 7-6 (4), 6-4.

Sebastian Baez (6), Argentina, def. Laslo Djere (17), Serbia, 6-3, 6-0.

Borna Coric (1), Croatia, def. Juan Manuel Cerundolo, Argentina, 6-3, 6-1.

Men's Doubles

Quarterfinals

Nathaniel Lammons and Jackson Withrow, United States, def. Simone Bolelli, Italy, and Mate Pavic, Croatia, 6-3, 6-4.

Neal Skupski and Lloyd Glasspool (2), Britain, def. Matthew Ebden and John-Patrick Smith, Australia, 7-5, 4-6, 11-9.

