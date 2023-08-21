Monday

At Wake Forest University

Winston-Salem, N.C.

Purse: $760,930

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) _ Results Monday from Winston-Salem Open at Wake Forest University (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Singles

Round of 64

Jack Draper, Britain, def. Nuno Borges, Portugal, 6-3, 6-1.

Max Purcell, Australia, def. Marco Cecchinato, Italy, 6-4, 6-1.

Facundo Diaz Acosta, Argentina, def. Quentin Halys, France, 4-6, 6-2, 6-4.

Mitchell Krueger, United States, def. Pavel Kotov, Russia, 6-3, 6-4.

Rinky Hijikata, Australia, def. Illya Marchenko, Ukraine, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Men's Singles

Round of 32

Marton Fucsovics (14), Hungary, def. Zhang Zhizhen, China, 6-4, 6-2.

Men's Doubles

Round of 16

Neal Skupski and Lloyd Glasspool (2), Britain, def. Matthew Thomson, United States, and Filippo Moroni, Italy, 7-6 (4), 6-2.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you