Monday
At Wake Forest University
Winston-Salem, N.C.
Purse: $760,930
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) _ Results Monday from Winston-Salem Open at Wake Forest University (seedings in parentheses):
Men's Singles
Round of 64
Jack Draper, Britain, def. Nuno Borges, Portugal, 6-3, 6-1.
Max Purcell, Australia, def. Marco Cecchinato, Italy, 6-4, 6-1.
Facundo Diaz Acosta, Argentina, def. Quentin Halys, France, 4-6, 6-2, 6-4.
Mitchell Krueger, United States, def. Pavel Kotov, Russia, 6-3, 6-4.
Rinky Hijikata, Australia, def. Illya Marchenko, Ukraine, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2.
Men's Singles
Round of 32
Marton Fucsovics (14), Hungary, def. Zhang Zhizhen, China, 6-4, 6-2.
Men's Doubles
Round of 16
Neal Skupski and Lloyd Glasspool (2), Britain, def. Matthew Thomson, United States, and Filippo Moroni, Italy, 7-6 (4), 6-2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.