Monday

At Wake Forest University

Winston-Salem, N.C.

Purse: $713,635

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) _ Results Monday from Winston-Salem Open at Wake Forest University (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Singles

Round of 64

Peter Gojowczyk, Germany, def. Jiri Lehecka, Czech Republic, 6-4, 6-3.

Tallon Griekspoor, Netherlands, def. Taro Daniel, Japan, 7-6 (3), 6-3.

James Duckworth, Australia, def. Thanasi Kokkinakis, Australia, 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (5).

Men's Doubles

Round of 16

Robert Galloway and Alex Lawson, United States, def. Nathaniel Lammons and Jackson Withrow, United States, 6-3, 5-7, 10-6.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you