Tuesday
At Wake Forest University
Winston-Salem, N.C.
Purse: $760,930
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Winston-Salem Open at Wake Forest University (seedings in parentheses):
Men's Singles
Round of 32
Max Purcell, Australia, def. Andrey Kuznetsov, Russia, 6-4, 6-1.
Laslo Djere (17), Serbia, def. Facundo Diaz Acosta, Argentina, 6-3, 6-3.
Alex Michelsen, United States, def. Sebastian Ofner (15), Austria, 7-6 (4), 7-5.
