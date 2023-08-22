Tuesday

At Wake Forest University

Winston-Salem, N.C.

Purse: $760,930

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Winston-Salem Open at Wake Forest University (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Singles

Round of 32

Max Purcell, Australia, def. Andrey Kuznetsov, Russia, 6-4, 6-1.

Laslo Djere (17), Serbia, def. Facundo Diaz Acosta, Argentina, 6-3, 6-3.

Alex Michelsen, United States, def. Sebastian Ofner (15), Austria, 7-6 (4), 7-5.

