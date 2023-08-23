Wednesday
At Wake Forest University
Winston-Salem, N.C.
Purse: $760,930
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Winston-Salem Open at Wake Forest University (seedings in parentheses):
Men's Singles
Round of 16
Sebastian Korda (3), United States, def. Marton Fucsovics (14), Hungary, 7-6 (5), 6-3.
Men's Doubles
Round of 16
Matthew Ebden and John-Patrick Smith, Australia, def. N. Vijay Sundar Prashanth and Anirudh Chandrasekar, India, 6-4, 6-0.
Romain Arneodo, Monaco, and Ariel Behar, Uruguay, def. Evan King and Reese Stalder, United States, 4-6, 6-4, 10-7.
Nathaniel Lammons and Jackson Withrow, United States, def. Rajeev Ram, United States, and Joe Salisbury (1), Britain, 7-6 (0), 7-6 (4).
