Wednesday

At Wake Forest University

Winston-Salem, N.C.

Purse: $760,930

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Winston-Salem Open at Wake Forest University (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Singles

Round of 16

Sebastian Korda (3), United States, def. Marton Fucsovics (14), Hungary, 7-6 (5), 6-3.

Men's Doubles

Round of 16

Matthew Ebden and John-Patrick Smith, Australia, def. N. Vijay Sundar Prashanth and Anirudh Chandrasekar, India, 6-4, 6-0.

Romain Arneodo, Monaco, and Ariel Behar, Uruguay, def. Evan King and Reese Stalder, United States, 4-6, 6-4, 10-7.

Nathaniel Lammons and Jackson Withrow, United States, def. Rajeev Ram, United States, and Joe Salisbury (1), Britain, 7-6 (0), 7-6 (4).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you