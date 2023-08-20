Sunday
At Wake Forest University
Winston-Salem, N.C.
Purse: $760,930
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) _ Results Sunday from Winston-Salem Open at Wake Forest University (seedings in parentheses):
Men's Singles
Qualification
Thai-Son Kwiatkowski, United States, def. Andrey Kuznetsov, Russia, 6-1, 6-0.
Mitchell Krueger (3), United States, def. Inaki Montes-de la Torre, Spain, 6-2, 6-3.
Illya Marchenko (2), Ukraine, def. Omni Kumar (6), United States, 6-4, 6-4.
Darian King, Barbados, def. Strong Kirchheimer, United States, 2-6, 6-4, 7-6.
Men's Singles
Round of 64
Marc-Andrea Huesler, Switzerland, def. Alexander Shevchenko, Russia, 6-3, 4-6, 4-0, ret.
Benjamin Bonzi, France, def. Alexandre Muller, France, 6-4, 6-4.
Zhang Zhizhen, China, def. Ilya Ivashka, Belarus, 4-6, 7-6 (7), 6-2.
Juan Manuel Cerundolo, Argentina, def. Roman Safiullin, Russia, 7-6 (5), 3-6, 6-3.
Daniel Elahi Galan, Colombia, def. Radu Albot, Moldova, 6-1, 7-5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.