|Auburn
|0
|7
|0
|7
|—
|14
|California
|3
|7
|0
|0
|—
|10
First Quarter
CAL_FG Luckhurst 39, 9:42.
Second Quarter
AUB_Fair 13 pass from Thorne (McPherson kick), 11:50.
CAL_Ott 14 run (Luckhurst kick), 4:47.
Fourth Quarter
AUB_Fairweather 5 pass from Thorne (McPherson kick), 6:31.
A_44,141.
|AUB
|CAL
|First downs
|12
|19
|Total Net Yards
|230
|273
|Rushes-yards
|38-136
|40-113
|Passing
|94
|160
|Punt Returns
|2-10
|1-0
|Kickoff Returns
|3-58
|1-16
|Interceptions Ret.
|2-25
|1-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|10-17-1
|21-38-2
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|3-20
|2-16
|Punts
|5-40.8
|4-42.5
|Fumbles-Lost
|3-3
|2-1
|Penalties-Yards
|7-56
|4-41
|Time of Possession
|25:12
|34:48
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Auburn, Hunter 11-53, Alston 8-51, Cobb 3-20, Ashford 4-8, Battie 1-6, Thorne 8-2, (Team) 3-(minus 4). California, Ott 20-78, Stredick 8-24, Ifanse 4-15, Jackson 5-6, Finley 1-(minus 5), M.Young 2-(minus 5).
PASSING_Auburn, Thorne 9-14-1-94, Ashford 1-3-0-0. California, Jackson 14-27-2-126, Finley 7-11-0-34.
RECEIVING_Auburn, Fairweather 3-39, Fair 2-25, Alston 2-19, J.Johnson 1-7, Hunter 1-4, Battie 1-0. California, J.Hunter 5-35, Grizzell 4-36, M.Young 4-25, Davis 3-36, Hightower 2-21, Ott 2-6, Stredick 1-1.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_California, Luckhurst 44, Luckhurst 42, Luckhurst 42.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.