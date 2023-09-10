Auburn070714
California370010

First Quarter

CAL_FG Luckhurst 39, 9:42.

Second Quarter

AUB_Fair 13 pass from Thorne (McPherson kick), 11:50.

CAL_Ott 14 run (Luckhurst kick), 4:47.

Fourth Quarter

AUB_Fairweather 5 pass from Thorne (McPherson kick), 6:31.

A_44,141.

AUBCAL
First downs1219
Total Net Yards230273
Rushes-yards38-13640-113
Passing94160
Punt Returns2-101-0
Kickoff Returns3-581-16
Interceptions Ret.2-251-0
Comp-Att-Int10-17-121-38-2
Sacked-Yards Lost3-202-16
Punts5-40.84-42.5
Fumbles-Lost3-32-1
Penalties-Yards7-564-41
Time of Possession25:1234:48

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Auburn, Hunter 11-53, Alston 8-51, Cobb 3-20, Ashford 4-8, Battie 1-6, Thorne 8-2, (Team) 3-(minus 4). California, Ott 20-78, Stredick 8-24, Ifanse 4-15, Jackson 5-6, Finley 1-(minus 5), M.Young 2-(minus 5).

PASSING_Auburn, Thorne 9-14-1-94, Ashford 1-3-0-0. California, Jackson 14-27-2-126, Finley 7-11-0-34.

RECEIVING_Auburn, Fairweather 3-39, Fair 2-25, Alston 2-19, J.Johnson 1-7, Hunter 1-4, Battie 1-0. California, J.Hunter 5-35, Grizzell 4-36, M.Young 4-25, Davis 3-36, Hightower 2-21, Ott 2-6, Stredick 1-1.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_California, Luckhurst 44, Luckhurst 42, Luckhurst 42.

