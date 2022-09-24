|Missouri
|0
|14
|0
|0
|0
|—
|14
|Auburn
|14
|0
|0
|0
|3
|—
|17
First Quarter
AUB_Ashford 11 run (Carlson kick), 6:01.
AUB_Bigsby 3 run (Carlson kick), 2:55.
Second Quarter
MIZZ_Schrader 9 run (Mevis kick), 9:34.
MIZZ_Cook 1 run (Mevis kick), :30.
First Overtime
AUB_FG Carlson 39, :00.
A_85,750.
|MIZZ
|AUB
|First downs
|13
|15
|Total Net Yards
|312
|217
|Rushes-yards
|39-133
|45-82
|Passing
|179
|135
|Punt Returns
|2--1
|2-9
|Kickoff Returns
|1-16
|0-0
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|1-19
|Comp-Att-Int
|14-24-1
|14-21-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|4-32
|4-35
|Punts
|8-48.0
|8-45.875
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|2-0
|Penalties-Yards
|7-45
|4-26
|Time of Possession
|33:10
|31:34
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Missouri, Peat 20-110, Schrader 7-29, Cook 10-(minus 1), (Team) 2-(minus 5). Auburn, Ashford 15-46, Bigsby 19-44, Hunter 7-13, Alston 1-1, Shenker 1-(minus 5), Geriner 2-(minus 17).
PASSING_Missouri, Cook 14-24-1-179. Auburn, Ashford 12-18-0-127, Geriner 2-3-0-8.
RECEIVING_Missouri, D.Lovett 5-102, Cooper 3-32, Chepyator 3-26, Banister 1-9, Peat 1-7, Dove 1-3. Auburn, Moore 4-74, Shenker 3-39, C.Brown 2-8, Bigsby 2-0, O.Kelly 1-12, Deal 1-1, Sh.Jackson 1-1.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Missouri, Mevis 26. Auburn, Carlson 50, Carlson 45, Carlson 44.
