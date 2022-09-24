Missouri01400014
Auburn14000317

First Quarter

AUB_Ashford 11 run (Carlson kick), 6:01.

AUB_Bigsby 3 run (Carlson kick), 2:55.

Second Quarter

MIZZ_Schrader 9 run (Mevis kick), 9:34.

MIZZ_Cook 1 run (Mevis kick), :30.

First Overtime

AUB_FG Carlson 39, :00.

A_85,750.

MIZZAUB
First downs1315
Total Net Yards312217
Rushes-yards39-13345-82
Passing179135
Punt Returns2--12-9
Kickoff Returns1-160-0
Interceptions Ret.0-01-19
Comp-Att-Int14-24-114-21-0
Sacked-Yards Lost4-324-35
Punts8-48.08-45.875
Fumbles-Lost1-12-0
Penalties-Yards7-454-26
Time of Possession33:1031:34

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Missouri, Peat 20-110, Schrader 7-29, Cook 10-(minus 1), (Team) 2-(minus 5). Auburn, Ashford 15-46, Bigsby 19-44, Hunter 7-13, Alston 1-1, Shenker 1-(minus 5), Geriner 2-(minus 17).

PASSING_Missouri, Cook 14-24-1-179. Auburn, Ashford 12-18-0-127, Geriner 2-3-0-8.

RECEIVING_Missouri, D.Lovett 5-102, Cooper 3-32, Chepyator 3-26, Banister 1-9, Peat 1-7, Dove 1-3. Auburn, Moore 4-74, Shenker 3-39, C.Brown 2-8, Bigsby 2-0, O.Kelly 1-12, Deal 1-1, Sh.Jackson 1-1.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Missouri, Mevis 26. Auburn, Carlson 50, Carlson 45, Carlson 44.

