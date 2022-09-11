|San Jose St.
|0
|10
|0
|6
|—
|16
|Auburn
|0
|7
|10
|7
|—
|24
Second Quarter
SJSU_FG Schive 33, 11:18.
AUB_Hunter 7 run (Carlson kick), 6:31.
SJSU_K.Robinson 1 run (Schive kick), :58.
Third Quarter
AUB_Bigsby 1 run (Carlson kick), 11:45.
AUB_FG Carlson 45, 4:48.
Fourth Quarter
SJSU_FG Schive 27, 14:49.
AUB_Finley 4 run (Carlson kick), 12:45.
SJSU_FG Schive 37, 2:11.
A_83,340.
|SJSU
|AUB
|First downs
|21
|18
|Total Net Yards
|329
|378
|Rushes-yards
|29-54
|38-210
|Passing
|275
|168
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|1-22
|Kickoff Returns
|1-15
|2-3
|Interceptions Ret.
|2-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|24-40-0
|14-23-2
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|3-17
|1-3
|Punts
|5-38.0
|3-43.333
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|3-0
|Penalties-Yards
|7-32
|9-85
|Time of Possession
|33:21
|26:39
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_San Jose St., Robinson 11-24, Cordeiro 13-23, Garrett 4-4, Sims 1-3. Auburn, Ashford 7-61, Bigsby 13-51, Hunter 8-41, Alston 2-38, Finley 5-18, Dawson 1-4, (Team) 2-(minus 3).
PASSING_San Jose St., Cordeiro 24-40-0-275. Auburn, Finley 13-20-1-167, Ashford 1-3-1-1.
RECEIVING_San Jose St., Ross 5-89, Lockhart 4-57, Cooks 4-46, Robinson 3-3, Braddock 2-28, Garrett 2-25, Olson 2-17, Loving-Black 2-10. Auburn, Bigsby 4-29, J.Johnson 3-41, Shenker 3-39, Dawson 1-22, Sh.Jackson 1-17, Moore 1-13, B.Frazier 1-7.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_San Jose St., Schive 40.
