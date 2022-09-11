San Jose St.0100616
Auburn0710724

Second Quarter

SJSU_FG Schive 33, 11:18.

AUB_Hunter 7 run (Carlson kick), 6:31.

SJSU_K.Robinson 1 run (Schive kick), :58.

Third Quarter

AUB_Bigsby 1 run (Carlson kick), 11:45.

AUB_FG Carlson 45, 4:48.

Fourth Quarter

SJSU_FG Schive 27, 14:49.

AUB_Finley 4 run (Carlson kick), 12:45.

SJSU_FG Schive 37, 2:11.

A_83,340.

SJSUAUB
First downs2118
Total Net Yards329378
Rushes-yards29-5438-210
Passing275168
Punt Returns0-01-22
Kickoff Returns1-152-3
Interceptions Ret.2-00-0
Comp-Att-Int24-40-014-23-2
Sacked-Yards Lost3-171-3
Punts5-38.03-43.333
Fumbles-Lost0-03-0
Penalties-Yards7-329-85
Time of Possession33:2126:39

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_San Jose St., Robinson 11-24, Cordeiro 13-23, Garrett 4-4, Sims 1-3. Auburn, Ashford 7-61, Bigsby 13-51, Hunter 8-41, Alston 2-38, Finley 5-18, Dawson 1-4, (Team) 2-(minus 3).

PASSING_San Jose St., Cordeiro 24-40-0-275. Auburn, Finley 13-20-1-167, Ashford 1-3-1-1.

RECEIVING_San Jose St., Ross 5-89, Lockhart 4-57, Cooks 4-46, Robinson 3-3, Braddock 2-28, Garrett 2-25, Olson 2-17, Loving-Black 2-10. Auburn, Bigsby 4-29, J.Johnson 3-41, Shenker 3-39, Dawson 1-22, Sh.Jackson 1-17, Moore 1-13, B.Frazier 1-7.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_San Jose St., Schive 40.

