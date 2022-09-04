Mercer070916
Auburn141414042

First Quarter

AUB_Hunter 19 run (Carlson kick), 9:32.

AUB_Shenker 2 pass from Finley (Carlson kick), 3:43.

Second Quarter

AUB_Hunter 2 run (Carlson kick), 10:17.

AUB_Bigsby 2 run (Carlson kick), 5:04.

MER_Harper 5 pass from Payton (Folser kick), :20.

Third Quarter

AUB_Hunter 1 run (Carlson kick), 4:47.

AUB_Bigsby 39 run (Carlson kick), 1:21.

Fourth Quarter

MER_FG Folser 33, 7:49.

MER_Harper 8 pass from Payton (kick failed), :25.

A_84,562.

MERAUB
First downs1422
Total Net Yards271497
Rushes-yards31-7441-285
Passing197212
Punt Returns0-05-45
Kickoff Returns2-263-23
Interceptions Ret.2-270-0
Comp-Att-Int21-36-013-21-2
Sacked-Yards Lost1-60-0
Punts8-45.3751-29.0
Fumbles-Lost0-00-0
Penalties-Yards10-703-20
Time of Possession32:0327:57

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Mercer, Douglas 9-40, Wooten 12-32, Wroble 1-6, Payton 6-6, Marshall 1-2, (Team) 2-(minus 12). Auburn, Bigsby 16-147, Ashford 6-68, Hunter 8-34, J.Johnson 2-9, Alston 4-9, Moore 1-8, Dawson 1-6, M.Johnson 1-3, Finley 2-1.

PASSING_Mercer, Payton 21-36-0-197. Auburn, Finley 9-14-2-112, Ashford 4-7-0-100.

RECEIVING_Mercer, Harper 5-45, Douglas 4-23, James 3-42, Wroble 3-40, Wooten 3-17, Adkins 2-26, Marshall 1-4. Auburn, J.Johnson 4-117, Sh.Jackson 4-47, Shenker 2-25, Alston 1-13, Dawson 1-8, Bigsby 1-2.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

