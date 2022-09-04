|Mercer
First Quarter
AUB_Hunter 19 run (Carlson kick), 9:32.
AUB_Shenker 2 pass from Finley (Carlson kick), 3:43.
Second Quarter
AUB_Hunter 2 run (Carlson kick), 10:17.
AUB_Bigsby 2 run (Carlson kick), 5:04.
MER_Harper 5 pass from Payton (Folser kick), :20.
Third Quarter
AUB_Hunter 1 run (Carlson kick), 4:47.
AUB_Bigsby 39 run (Carlson kick), 1:21.
Fourth Quarter
MER_FG Folser 33, 7:49.
MER_Harper 8 pass from Payton (kick failed), :25.
A_84,562.
|MER
|AUB
|First downs
|14
|22
|Total Net Yards
|271
|497
|Rushes-yards
|31-74
|41-285
|Passing
|197
|212
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|5-45
|Kickoff Returns
|2-26
|3-23
|Interceptions Ret.
|2-27
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|21-36-0
|13-21-2
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-6
|0-0
|Punts
|8-45.375
|1-29.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|10-70
|3-20
|Time of Possession
|32:03
|27:57
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Mercer, Douglas 9-40, Wooten 12-32, Wroble 1-6, Payton 6-6, Marshall 1-2, (Team) 2-(minus 12). Auburn, Bigsby 16-147, Ashford 6-68, Hunter 8-34, J.Johnson 2-9, Alston 4-9, Moore 1-8, Dawson 1-6, M.Johnson 1-3, Finley 2-1.
PASSING_Mercer, Payton 21-36-0-197. Auburn, Finley 9-14-2-112, Ashford 4-7-0-100.
RECEIVING_Mercer, Harper 5-45, Douglas 4-23, James 3-42, Wroble 3-40, Wooten 3-17, Adkins 2-26, Marshall 1-4. Auburn, J.Johnson 4-117, Sh.Jackson 4-47, Shenker 2-25, Alston 1-13, Dawson 1-8, Bigsby 1-2.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
