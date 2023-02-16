FGFTReb
AUBURN (14-11)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Levy342-50-01-3434
Richardson254-94-41-10312
Coulibaly348-111-54-91318
Scott-Grayson374-112-41-41212
Shaw90-30-00-2120
Pratcher20-00-00-0010
Akinbolawa121-20-20-0012
Precious Johnson40-00-00-1020
Bostic202-40-11-2344
Duhon40-20-21-2020
Jakayla Johnson50-00-00-0100
Wells141-111-120-10113
Team00-00-02-5000
Totals20022-4818-3011-30112465

Percentages: FG 45.833, FT .600.

3-Point Goals: 3-12, .250 (Scott-Grayson 2-6, Coulibaly 1-3, Levy 0-1, Richardson 0-1, Shaw 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 2 (Richardson 1, Coulibaly 1)

Turnovers: 22 (Coulibaly 5, Bostic 5, Levy 3, Scott-Grayson 3, Richardson 2, Shaw 2, Akinbolawa 2)

Steals: 12 (Scott-Grayson 3, Bostic 3, Richardson 2, Coulibaly 2, Levy 1, Akinbolawa 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FGFTReb
TEXAS A&M (6-17)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Malone255-70-03-50410
Patty151-10-01-4042
Bowles364-112-20-21212
Kay Kay Green311-64-80-1156
Jones362-92-22-7027
Barker265-96-95-71416
McKinzie Green30-00-00-1000
Hylton111-50-01-2332
Kindred130-20-02-4020
Petticord40-00-00-0100
Team00-00-01-1000
Totals20019-5014-2115-3472655

Percentages: FG 38.000, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 3-12, .250 (Bowles 2-6, Jones 1-2, K.Green 0-1, Hylton 0-2, Kindred 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 1 (Jones 1)

Turnovers: 29 (K.Green 5, Malone 4, Jones 4, Barker 4, Kindred 3, Patty 2, Bowles 2, M.Green 2, Hylton 2, Team 1)

Steals: 6 (Hylton 2, Patty 1, Bowles 1, K.Green 1, Barker 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Texas A&M1614131255
Auburn189142465

A_2,293

Officials_Kylie Galloway, Talisa Green, Frank Steratore

