|FG
|FT
|Reb
|AUBURN (13-8)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Richardson
|36
|7-14
|1-2
|4-16
|0
|2
|15
|Coulibaly
|31
|5-15
|4-6
|3-11
|5
|2
|14
|Jakayla Johnson
|22
|1-5
|0-0
|0-3
|4
|4
|3
|Scott-Grayson
|30
|4-8
|1-2
|1-5
|4
|4
|9
|Shaw
|32
|3-9
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|0
|7
|Levy
|13
|3-8
|1-2
|3-7
|0
|0
|7
|Pratcher
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Precious Johnson
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Bostic
|6
|1-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|2
|Duhon
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Wells
|25
|2-8
|5-6
|1-2
|1
|0
|9
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|4-5
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|26-69
|12-18
|16-52
|15
|14
|66
Percentages: FG 37.681, FT .667.
3-Point Goals: 2-8, .250 (J.Johnson 1-2, Shaw 1-2, Coulibaly 0-1, Scott-Grayson 0-1, Levy 0-1, Wells 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 5 (Richardson 2, Shaw 2, Levy 1)
Turnovers: 14 (Scott-Grayson 4, Coulibaly 2, J.Johnson 2, Levy 2, Richardson 1, Shaw 1, Wells 1, Team 1)
Steals: 7 (Shaw 3, Scott-Grayson 2, Richardson 1, Coulibaly 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|FLORIDA (13-8)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Dut
|19
|2-7
|2-2
|3-7
|2
|3
|7
|Kyle
|21
|2-8
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|2
|4
|Deans
|36
|2-9
|3-3
|0-4
|5
|4
|9
|Rickards
|34
|2-13
|0-0
|2-5
|1
|4
|4
|Rimdal
|33
|3-10
|1-2
|1-5
|0
|0
|9
|Merritt
|18
|1-7
|2-2
|0-3
|1
|3
|5
|Correa
|24
|6-11
|0-0
|1-4
|3
|2
|16
|Perry
|2
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Warren
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Tatyana Wyche
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Taliyah Wyche
|9
|0-1
|1-2
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|4-5
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|18-67
|9-11
|14-40
|13
|20
|55
Percentages: FG 26.866, FT .818.
3-Point Goals: 10-22, .455 (Correa 4-6, Deans 2-5, Rimdal 2-4, Dut 1-2, Merritt 1-3, Rickards 0-2)
Blocked Shots: 4 (Dut 1, Kyle 1, Merritt 1, Perry 1)
Turnovers: 14 (Rickards 3, Deans 2, Rimdal 2, Correa 2, Dut 1, Kyle 1, Merritt 1, Perry 1, Team 1)
Steals: 4 (Dut 1, Deans 1, Merritt 1, Correa 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|Florida
|18
|2
|23
|12
|—
|55
|Auburn
|13
|14
|25
|14
|—
|66
A_2,551
Officials_Frank Steratore, Felicia Grinter, Cameron Inouye
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.