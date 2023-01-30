FGFTReb
AUBURN (13-8)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Richardson367-141-24-160215
Coulibaly315-154-63-115214
Jakayla Johnson221-50-00-3443
Scott-Grayson304-81-21-5449
Shaw323-90-00-2107
Levy133-81-23-7007
Pratcher10-00-00-0000
Precious Johnson30-00-00-0010
Bostic61-20-00-1012
Duhon10-00-00-0000
Wells252-85-61-2109
Team00-00-04-5000
Totals20026-6912-1816-52151466

Percentages: FG 37.681, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 2-8, .250 (J.Johnson 1-2, Shaw 1-2, Coulibaly 0-1, Scott-Grayson 0-1, Levy 0-1, Wells 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 5 (Richardson 2, Shaw 2, Levy 1)

Turnovers: 14 (Scott-Grayson 4, Coulibaly 2, J.Johnson 2, Levy 2, Richardson 1, Shaw 1, Wells 1, Team 1)

Steals: 7 (Shaw 3, Scott-Grayson 2, Richardson 1, Coulibaly 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FGFTReb
FLORIDA (13-8)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Dut192-72-23-7237
Kyle212-80-01-2024
Deans362-93-30-4549
Rickards342-130-02-5144
Rimdal333-101-21-5009
Merritt181-72-20-3135
Correa246-110-01-43216
Perry20-10-00-1000
Warren30-00-00-1000
Tatyana Wyche10-00-00-0010
Taliyah Wyche90-11-22-3111
Team00-00-04-5000
Totals20018-679-1114-40132055

Percentages: FG 26.866, FT .818.

3-Point Goals: 10-22, .455 (Correa 4-6, Deans 2-5, Rimdal 2-4, Dut 1-2, Merritt 1-3, Rickards 0-2)

Blocked Shots: 4 (Dut 1, Kyle 1, Merritt 1, Perry 1)

Turnovers: 14 (Rickards 3, Deans 2, Rimdal 2, Correa 2, Dut 1, Kyle 1, Merritt 1, Perry 1, Team 1)

Steals: 4 (Dut 1, Deans 1, Merritt 1, Correa 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Florida182231255
Auburn1314251466

A_2,551

Officials_Frank Steratore, Felicia Grinter, Cameron Inouye

