FLORIDA (13-8)
Dut 2-7 2-2 7, Kyle 2-8 0-0 4, Deans 2-9 3-3 9, Rickards 2-13 0-0 4, Rimdal 3-10 1-2 9, Merritt 1-7 2-2 5, Correa 6-11 0-0 16, Perry 0-1 0-0 0, Warren 0-0 0-0 0, Tatyana Wyche 0-0 0-0 0, Taliyah Wyche 0-1 1-2 1, Totals 18-67 9-11 55
AUBURN (13-8)
Richardson 7-14 1-2 15, Coulibaly 5-15 4-6 14, Jakayla Johnson 1-5 0-0 3, Scott-Grayson 4-8 1-2 9, Shaw 3-9 0-0 7, Levy 3-8 1-2 7, Pratcher 0-0 0-0 0, Precious Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Bostic 1-2 0-0 2, Duhon 0-0 0-0 0, Wells 2-8 5-6 9, Totals 26-69 12-18 66
|Florida
|18
|2
|23
|12
|—
|55
|Auburn
|13
|14
|25
|14
|—
|66
3-Point Goals_Florida 10-22 (Dut 1-2, Deans 2-5, Rickards 0-2, Rimdal 2-4, Merritt 1-3, Correa 4-6), Auburn 2-8 (Coulibaly 0-1, J.Johnson 1-2, Scott-Grayson 0-1, Shaw 1-2, Levy 0-1, Wells 0-1). Assists_Florida 13 (Deans 5), Auburn 15 (Coulibaly 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Florida 40 (Dut 7), Auburn 52 (Richardson 16). Total Fouls_Florida 20, Auburn 14. Technical Fouls_None. A_2,551.
