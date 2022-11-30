UALR (1-4)
Francis 2-3 4-5 8, Lee 3-12 4-4 10, Abiola 0-3 0-0 0, Harris-Smith 4-10 1-4 9, Harvey 3-11 2-4 8, Hanna 0-0 0-0 0, Metcalfe 1-5 0-0 2, Triplett 1-3 1-2 3, Henry 4-14 0-2 8, Hohenecker 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 18-61 12-21 48
AUBURN (5-2)
Levy 6-12 5-6 18, Coulibaly 2-6 2-2 6, Jakayla Johnson 2-6 0-0 4, Scott-Grayson 8-11 1-2 20, Shaw 3-5 0-0 6, Pratcher 0-2 0-2 0, Precious Johnson 1-5 0-0 2, Bostic 1-7 0-0 2, Duhon 3-4 2-2 8, Wells 2-9 0-0 4, McFadden 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 28-68 10-14 70
|UALR
|8
|16
|10
|14
|—
|48
|Auburn
|22
|15
|21
|12
|—
|70
3-Point Goals_UALR 0-3 (Harvey 0-1, Metcalfe 0-1, Henry 0-1), Auburn 4-11 (Levy 1-2, J.Johnson 0-1, Scott-Grayson 3-5, Shaw 0-1, Wells 0-2). Assists_UALR 8 (Harris-Smith 4), Auburn 6 (Shaw 3). Fouled Out_UALR Lee. Rebounds_UALR 48 (Triplett 9), Auburn 41 (Levy 13). Total Fouls_UALR 17, Auburn 17. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,655.
