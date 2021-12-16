AUBURN (6-3)
White 1-1 0-0 2, Coulibaly 10-18 4-7 24, Hughes 1-3 1-2 3, Scott-Grayson 7-13 4-6 19, Wells 3-11 6-6 13, Jordan 4-7 2-4 10, Wiggins 0-3 0-0 0, Bostic 0-0 0-0 0, Graves 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 26-56 17-25 71
BELMONT (4-5)
Bartley 4-6 0-0 9, Chinn 3-12 3-3 9, Jones 5-16 0-0 11, Kinney 1-9 0-0 2, Wells 4-14 1-1 10, Baird 0-1 0-0 0, Britzmann 0-0 0-0 0, McGuff 0-0 0-0 0, Miller 5-6 2-2 12, Schoenwald 3-9 0-0 9, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 25-73 6-6 62
|Auburn
|13
|18
|15
|25
|—
|71
|Belmont
|13
|11
|16
|22
|—
|62
3-Point Goals_Auburn 2-8 (Coulibaly 0-1, Scott-Grayson 1-2, Wells 1-3, Jordan 0-1, Wiggins 0-1), Belmont 6-27 (Bartley 1-2, Chinn 0-6, Jones 1-6, Kinney 0-5, Wells 1-2, Schoenwald 3-6). Assists_Auburn 12 (Scott-Grayson 4), Belmont 14 (Wells 4). Fouled Out_Belmont Bartley. Rebounds_Auburn 43 (Hughes 3-10), Belmont 37 (Team 3-7). Total Fouls_Auburn 12, Belmont 18. Technical Fouls_None. A_2,031.