|FG
|FT
|Reb
|AUBURN (4-3)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|White
|18
|1-1
|0-0
|2-4
|0
|1
|2
|Coulibaly
|39
|10-18
|3-4
|3-8
|2
|2
|23
|Hughes
|34
|4-7
|1-2
|1-3
|1
|0
|10
|Scott-Grayson
|24
|4-12
|4-4
|2-4
|1
|2
|13
|Wells
|27
|1-6
|8-8
|1-2
|3
|2
|10
|Jordan
|16
|2-6
|1-2
|1-7
|0
|4
|5
|Wiggins
|8
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|Bostic
|19
|0-2
|1-2
|1-4
|4
|3
|1
|Graves
|13
|3-4
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|8
|Mullins
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|25-56
|18-22
|11-35
|12
|14
|72
Percentages: FG 44.643, FT .818.
3-Point Goals: 4-16, .25 (Graves 2-3, Hughes 1-2, Scott-Grayson 1-4, Coulibaly 0-3, Wells 0-3, Jordan 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 2 (Coulibaly 1, Jordan 1)
Turnovers: 17 (Bostic 5, Coulibaly 3, Wells 3, Scott-Grayson 2, Team 2, Hughes 1, Wiggins 1)
Steals: 10 (Coulibaly 3, Hughes 3, Bostic 2, Wells 1, Graves 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NORTH FLORIDA (5-3)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Jazz Bond
|38
|7-15
|0-0
|2-6
|0
|3
|15
|Broermann
|8
|0-0
|2-2
|0-1
|0
|3
|2
|Jaida Bond
|34
|4-9
|2-2
|1-8
|3
|2
|10
|Moore
|35
|5-13
|0-0
|1-3
|2
|1
|11
|Tolbert
|20
|5-8
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|1
|11
|Jones
|17
|1-3
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|3
|Thompson
|15
|3-6
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|3
|7
|Benedith
|8
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|0
|Gore
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Knights
|14
|1-1
|0-0
|0-2
|3
|2
|3
|Rougier
|9
|1-4
|1-1
|1-1
|0
|0
|3
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|27-59
|5-5
|7-27
|10
|17
|65
Percentages: FG 45.763, FT 1.000.
3-Point Goals: 6-21, .286 (Bond 1-6, Moore 1-7, Tolbert 1-1, Jones 1-2, Thompson 1-2, Knights 1-1, Bond 0-2)
Blocked Shots: 3 (Bond 1, Tolbert 1, Jones 1)
Turnovers: 19 (Bond 3, Tolbert 3, Thompson 3, Jones 2, Benedith 2, Rougier 2, Bond 1, Broermann 1, Moore 1, Knights 1)
Steals: 3 (Bond 1, Bond 1, Tolbert 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|North Florida
|18
|12
|24
|11
|—
|65
|Auburn
|20
|17
|17
|18
|—
|72
A_1,723
Officials_Kaz Beverly, Kristen Bell, Felicia Grinter