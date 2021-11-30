FGFTReb
AUBURN (4-3)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
White181-10-02-4012
Coulibaly3910-183-43-82223
Hughes344-71-21-31010
Scott-Grayson244-124-42-41213
Wells271-68-81-23210
Jordan162-61-21-7045
Wiggins80-00-00-0100
Bostic190-21-21-4431
Graves133-40-00-0008
Mullins20-00-00-0000
Team00-00-00-3000
Totals20025-5618-2211-35121472

Percentages: FG 44.643, FT .818.

3-Point Goals: 4-16, .25 (Graves 2-3, Hughes 1-2, Scott-Grayson 1-4, Coulibaly 0-3, Wells 0-3, Jordan 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 2 (Coulibaly 1, Jordan 1)

Turnovers: 17 (Bostic 5, Coulibaly 3, Wells 3, Scott-Grayson 2, Team 2, Hughes 1, Wiggins 1)

Steals: 10 (Coulibaly 3, Hughes 3, Bostic 2, Wells 1, Graves 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FGFTReb
NORTH FLORIDA (5-3)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Jazz Bond387-150-02-60315
Broermann80-02-20-1032
Jaida Bond344-92-21-83210
Moore355-130-01-32111
Tolbert205-80-00-11111
Jones171-30-00-1013
Thompson153-60-00-0037
Benedith80-00-00-0110
Gore20-00-01-1000
Knights141-10-00-2323
Rougier91-41-11-1003
Team00-00-01-3000
Totals20027-595-57-27101765

Percentages: FG 45.763, FT 1.000.

3-Point Goals: 6-21, .286 (Bond 1-6, Moore 1-7, Tolbert 1-1, Jones 1-2, Thompson 1-2, Knights 1-1, Bond 0-2)

Blocked Shots: 3 (Bond 1, Tolbert 1, Jones 1)

Turnovers: 19 (Bond 3, Tolbert 3, Thompson 3, Jones 2, Benedith 2, Rougier 2, Bond 1, Broermann 1, Moore 1, Knights 1)

Steals: 3 (Bond 1, Bond 1, Tolbert 1)

Technical Fouls: None

North Florida1812241165
Auburn2017171872

A_1,723

Officials_Kaz Beverly, Kristen Bell, Felicia Grinter

