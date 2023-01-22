MISSISSIPPI (16-4)
Davis 5-14 2-2 12, Scott 3-10 8-10 14, Singleton 3-6 0-2 6, Baker 10-19 4-5 25, Taylor 1-9 4-4 6, Collins 2-3 1-1 6, Igbokwe 0-0 2-2 2, Eaton 0-2 2-2 2, Thompson 1-2 1-2 3, Totals 25-65 24-30 76
AUBURN (11-8)
Richardson 3-11 2-2 8, Coulibaly 12-20 6-8 31, Jakayla Johnson 0-2 0-0 0, Scott-Grayson 3-9 3-4 11, Shaw 1-5 2-2 5, Levy 2-4 1-2 5, Pratcher 0-1 0-0 0, Precious Johnson 0-0 2-2 2, Bostic 4-8 3-4 11, Duhon 0-2 0-0 0, Wells 1-4 2-2 4, Totals 26-66 21-26 77
|Mississippi
|18
|23
|12
|17
|6
|—
|76
|Auburn
|12
|21
|24
|13
|7
|—
|77
3-Point Goals_Mississippi 2-8 (Davis 0-2, Baker 1-2, Taylor 0-1, Collins 1-1, Eaton 0-1, Thompson 0-1), Auburn 4-9 (Coulibaly 1-3, Scott-Grayson 2-3, Shaw 1-3). Assists_Mississippi 6 (Davis 2), Auburn 12 (Coulibaly 4). Fouled Out_Mississippi Collins. Rebounds_Mississippi 46 (Baker 12), Auburn 32 (Coulibaly 7). Total Fouls_Mississippi 22, Auburn 23. Technical Fouls_None. A_3,093.
