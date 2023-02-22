FGFTReb
MISSISSIPPIMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Allen171-41-23-5323
Brakefield353-72-21-6029
Burns395-104-64-61214
Abram142-50-00-1135
Murrell376-159-121-31423
White235-91-21-42313
McKinnis192-61-44-4145
Akwuba90-02-41-3002
Fagan50-20-00-1000
Caldwell20-00-00-0000
Totals20024-5820-3215-3392074

Percentages: FG .414, FT .625.

3-Point Goals: 6-18, .333 (White 2-2, Murrell 2-7, Abram 1-2, Brakefield 1-2, Allen 0-1, Burns 0-2, Fagan 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 3.

Blocked Shots: 1 (McKinnis).

Turnovers: 9 (McKinnis 2, Abram, Allen, Brakefield, Burns, Caldwell, Murrell, White).

Steals: 9 (Burns 6, Allen, Brakefield, Murrell).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
AUBURNMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Broome308-132-22-83219
Williams334-72-20-11312
Flanigan303-94-40-65311
Green336-1211-120-24323
Jasper201-22-20-0025
Johnson201-41-20-1004
Berman100-00-01-3020
Cardwell101-20-01-2122
Donaldson71-30-00-0112
Moore70-00-01-1020
Totals20025-5222-245-24152078

Percentages: FG .481, FT .917.

3-Point Goals: 6-17, .353 (Williams 2-5, Broome 1-2, Jasper 1-2, Johnson 1-2, Flanigan 1-4, Donaldson 0-1, Green 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 10 (Broome 6, Cardwell 2, Flanigan, Moore).

Turnovers: 12 (Johnson 4, Flanigan 2, Green 2, Williams 2, Berman, Jasper).

Steals: 4 (Green 2, Broome, Williams).

Technical Fouls: None.

Mississippi334174
Auburn403878

A_9,121 (9,121).

