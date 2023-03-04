FGFTReb
TENNESSEEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Aidoo302-50-01-3224
Nkamhoua213-51-20-1217
James264-120-00-12410
Mashack121-20-00-0152
Vescovi398-130-10-54121
Key234-94-40-11213
Phillips212-56-62-61110
Awaka180-01-23-10221
Plavsic101-20-42-3122
Totals20025-5312-198-30162070

Percentages: FG .472, FT .632.

3-Point Goals: 8-17, .471 (Vescovi 5-9, James 2-6, Key 1-1, Phillips 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Awaka, Mashack, Plavsic).

Turnovers: 9 (Vescovi 3, James 2, Mashack 2, Aidoo, Plavsic).

Steals: 3 (James 2, Aidoo).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
AUBURNMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Broome326-113-63-70217
Williams315-102-20-87213
Flanigan315-114-60-21016
Green348-146-61-14224
Jasper241-30-00-2252
Johnson161-30-00-1023
Berman91-30-01-2012
Moore90-00-01-1200
Traore80-10-01-2220
Donaldson61-10-00-2002
Totals20028-5715-207-28181679

Percentages: FG .491, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Flanigan 2-3, Broome 2-4, Green 2-4, Johnson 1-3, Williams 1-5, Berman 0-1, Jasper 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Broome 4, Williams).

Turnovers: 6 (Flanigan 2, Green 2, Broome, Donaldson).

Steals: 6 (Green 2, Jasper 2, Broome, Williams).

Technical Fouls: None.

Tennessee343670
Auburn304979

A_9,121 (9,121).

