TENNESSEE (22-9)
Aidoo 2-5 0-0 4, Nkamhoua 3-5 1-2 7, James 4-12 0-0 10, Mashack 1-2 0-0 2, Vescovi 8-13 0-1 21, Key 4-9 4-4 13, Phillips 2-5 6-6 10, Awaka 0-0 1-2 1, Plavsic 1-2 0-4 2. Totals 25-53 12-19 70.
AUBURN (20-11)
Broome 6-11 3-6 17, Williams 5-10 2-2 13, Flanigan 5-11 4-6 16, Green 8-14 6-6 24, Jasper 1-3 0-0 2, Johnson 1-3 0-0 3, Berman 1-3 0-0 2, Moore 0-0 0-0 0, Traore 0-1 0-0 0, Donaldson 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 28-57 15-20 79.
Halftime_Tennessee 34-30. 3-Point Goals_Tennessee 8-17 (Vescovi 5-9, James 2-6, Key 1-1, Phillips 0-1), Auburn 8-22 (Flanigan 2-3, Broome 2-4, Green 2-4, Johnson 1-3, Williams 1-5, Berman 0-1, Jasper 0-2). Fouled Out_Mashack, Jasper. Rebounds_Tennessee 30 (Awaka 10), Auburn 28 (Williams 8). Assists_Tennessee 16 (Vescovi 4), Auburn 18 (Williams 7). Total Fouls_Tennessee 20, Auburn 16. A_9,121 (9,121).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.