LOUISIANA-LAFAYETTE (5-5)
Johnson 4-13 2-3 10, Wren 0-2 1-4 1, Benedith 4-11 3-5 11, Rice 0-2 2-4 2, Wheaton 4-12 0-0 8, Joseph 0-0 0-0 0, Stewart 0-1 1-2 1, Ivery 1-3 0-0 3, Ratcliff 0-1 0-0 0, Rothschild 0-0 0-0 0, Blanton 0-2 0-2 0, James 0-1 1-4 1, Jones 2-4 0-0 4, Totals 15-52 10-24 41
AUBURN (7-2)
Levy 1-3 1-2 4, Coulibaly 6-12 2-3 15, Jakayla Johnson 1-1 0-0 3, Scott-Grayson 4-10 2-4 13, Shaw 5-7 2-2 15, Pratcher 1-2 1-2 3, Precious Johnson 1-2 3-4 5, Bostic 2-3 1-1 5, Duhon 2-2 0-0 4, Wells 3-5 1-2 10, McFadden 1-1 2-3 4, Totals 27-48 15-23 81
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|9
|13
|3
|16
|—
|41
|Auburn
|18
|18
|21
|24
|—
|81
3-Point Goals_Louisiana-Lafayette 1-8 (Johnson 0-2, Benedith 0-2, Ivery 1-3, Ratcliff 0-1), Auburn 12-22 (Levy 1-2, Coulibaly 1-3, J.Johnson 1-1, Scott-Grayson 3-7, Shaw 3-4, Wells 3-5). Assists_Louisiana-Lafayette 4 (Blanton 1, Ivery 1, Jones 1, Rice 1), Auburn 19 (Shaw 6). Fouled Out_Louisiana-Lafayette Wheaton. Rebounds_Louisiana-Lafayette 29 (Johnson 8), Auburn 39 (Levy 8). Total Fouls_Louisiana-Lafayette 26, Auburn 21. Technical Fouls_None. A_2,447.
