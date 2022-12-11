FGFTReb
AUBURN (7-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Levy251-31-21-8424
Coulibaly296-122-31-70415
Jakayla Johnson151-10-02-3123
Scott-Grayson314-102-41-53213
Shaw295-72-20-16015
Pratcher131-21-20-2013
Precious Johnson151-23-42-2035
Bostic132-31-10-1235
Duhon152-20-00-0224
Wells113-51-21-21210
McFadden41-12-32-2004
Team00-00-01-6000
Totals20027-4815-2311-39192181

Percentages: FG 56.250, FT .652.

3-Point Goals: 12-22, .545 (Scott-Grayson 3-7, Shaw 3-4, Wells 3-5, Levy 1-2, Coulibaly 1-3, J.Johnson 1-1)

Blocked Shots: 9 (Levy 3, Coulibaly 3, Scott-Grayson 1, Shaw 1, Duhon 1)

Turnovers: 24 (Scott-Grayson 4, Shaw 4, Coulibaly 3, Wells 3, Team 3, Levy 2, Duhon 2, J.Johnson 1, P.Johnson 1, Bostic 1)

Steals: 11 (Scott-Grayson 2, Duhon 2, Levy 1, J.Johnson 1, Shaw 1, Pratcher 1, P.Johnson 1, Bostic 1, Wells 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FGFTReb
LOUISIANA-LAFAYETTE (5-5)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Johnson284-132-33-80310
Wren260-21-44-4001
Benedith314-113-51-20211
Rice170-22-40-0132
Wheaton194-120-01-2058
Joseph40-00-00-0010
Stewart110-11-20-1031
Ivery61-30-00-1113
Ratcliff30-10-00-0000
Rothschild90-00-00-1010
Blanton200-20-20-1120
James60-11-40-1011
Jones202-40-01-2144
Team00-00-05-6000
Totals20015-5210-2415-2942641

Percentages: FG 28.846, FT .417.

3-Point Goals: 1-8, .125 (Ivery 1-3, Johnson 0-2, Benedith 0-2, Ratcliff 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 2 (Johnson 2)

Turnovers: 20 (Johnson 5, Benedith 3, Rice 3, Wheaton 3, Stewart 2, Rothschild 2, Ratcliff 1, Jones 1)

Steals: 12 (Wheaton 5, Rice 2, Johnson 1, Benedith 1, Stewart 1, Ratcliff 1, Blanton 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Louisiana-Lafayette91331641
Auburn1818212481

A_2,447

Officials_Britton Sherry, Kylie Galloway, Brian Garland

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

