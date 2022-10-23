|FC Dallas
First Half_1, Austin FC, Djitte, 5, 26th minute; 2, Austin FC, Driussi, 25, 29th.
Second Half_3, FC Dallas, Velasco, 7, 65th.
Goalies_FC Dallas, Maarten Paes, James Maurer; Austin FC, Bradley Stuver, Andrew Tarbell.
Yellow Cards_Quignon, FC Dallas, 29th; Cascante, Austin FC, 59th; Hedges, FC Dallas, 72nd; Rigoni, Austin FC, 86th.
Referee_Joseph Dickerson. Assistant Referees_Kathryn Nesbitt, Chris Elliott, Edvin Jurisevic. 4th Official_Guido Gonzales Jr.
A_20,738.
Lineups
FC Dallas_Maarten Paes; Marco Farfan (Jader Obrian, 75th), Matt Hedges, Jose Antonio Martinez; Paul Arriola, Sebastian Lletget, Facundo Quignon (Paxton Pomykal, 60th), Brandon Servania (Franco Jara, 46th), Ema Twumasi (Nanu, 60th); Jesus Ferreira, Alan Velasco (Tsiki Ntsabeleng, 88th).
Austin FC_Bradley Stuver; Julio Cascante, Ruben Gabrielsen, Nicholas Lima; Diego Fagundez (Owen Wolff, 84th), Ethan Finlay (Emiliano Rigoni, 61st), Daniel Pereira (Felipe Martins, 84th), Alexander Ring; Moussa Djitte (Maximiliano Urruti, 61st), Sebastian Driussi, Jon Gallagher.
