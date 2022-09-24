|E. Kentucky
|10
|10
|0
|0
|—
|20
|Austin Peay
|3
|0
|7
|21
|—
|31
First Quarter
EKY_FG Nations 46, 08:53
EKY_Sayles 40 interception return (Nations kick), 08:18
PEAY_FG Trujillo 28, 03:33
Second Quarter
EKY_Smith 17 pass from McKinney (Nations kick), 06:30
EKY_FG Nations 23, 01:55
Third Quarter
PEAY_DiLiello 39 run (Trujillo kick), 06:29
Fourth Quarter
PEAY_DiLiello 7 run (Trujillo kick), 14:25
PEAY_DiLiello 8 run (Trujillo kick), 12:20
PEAY_McCray 24 pass from DiLiello (Trujillo kick), 05:39
|EKY
|PEAY
|First downs
|16
|24
|Rushes-yards
|24-116
|53-322
|Passing
|213
|172
|Comp-Att-Int
|21-36-1
|17-33-2
|Return Yards
|58
|150
|Punts-Avg.
|5-43.6
|4-41.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Penalty-Yards
|1-5
|2-30
|Time of Possession
|27:17
|32:43
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_E. Kentucky, Pa. McKinney 7-57, Br. Sloan 13-55, Ky. Magloire 4-4. Austin Peay, Mi. Diliello 15-181, CJ. Evans Jr. 17-75, Je. Jackson 13-51, Jo. Samuel 5-11, Dr. McCray 2-8, Team 1-(minus 4).
PASSING_E. Kentucky, Pa. McKinney 21-36-1-213. Austin Peay, Mi. Diliello 17-33-2-172.
RECEIVING_E. Kentucky, Ja. Higgins 5-81, Ja. Smith 7-76, Da. Allen 4-21, Br. Sloan 2-19, Co. McCoy 1-7, Jy. Mitchell 1-5, Ky. Magloire 1-4. Austin Peay, Dr. McCray 6-59, Tr. Goodman 4-38, CJ. Evans Jr. 2-28, Ja. Burns 3-21, Jo. DeCambre 1-13, Jo. Goco 1-13.
