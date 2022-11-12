|Austin Peay
|0
|7
|14
|10
|—
|31
|Kennesaw St.
|7
|0
|0
|7
|—
|14
First Quarter
KENN_Shepherd 1 run (Cummins kick), 06:11
Second Quarter
PEAY_Stewart 19 run (Trujillo kick), 01:39
Third Quarter
PEAY_DiLiello 7 run (Trujillo kick), 11:11
PEAY_Jackson 6 run (Trujillo kick), 00:47
Fourth Quarter
PEAY_Jackson 23 run (Trujillo kick), 11:05
KENN_Murphy 3 run (Cummins kick), 05:51
PEAY_FG Trujillo 36, 03:59
|PEAY
|KENN
|First downs
|24
|17
|Rushes-yards
|37-200
|51-158
|Passing
|204
|108
|Comp-Att-Int
|21-29-1
|8-19-3
|Return Yards
|16
|104
|Punts-Avg.
|3-39.0
|3-39.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-0
|5-2
|Penalty-Yards
|9-65
|3-40
|Time of Possession
|26:24
|33:36
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Austin Peay, Je. Jackson 10-79, Jo. Samuel 7-64, CJ. Evans Jr. 9-32, Ke. Stewart 1-19, Mi. Diliello 9-8, Team 1-(minus 2). Kennesaw St., Xa. Shepherd 23-96, Is. Foster 5-23, Jo. Murphy 8-15, Pr. Daniels 3-10, Jo. Lay 6-9, Ga. Benyard 2-9, Mi. Benefield 1-4, Ia. Cousin 3-(minus 8).
PASSING_Austin Peay, Mi. Diliello 21-28-1-204, Team 0-1-0-0. Kennesaw St., Jo. Murphy 5-10-0-61, Xa. Shepherd 3-9-3-47.
RECEIVING_Austin Peay, Dr. McCray 10-95, Tr. Goodman 3-32, Ke. Stewart 2-28, Jo. Goco 2-25, Jo. DeCambre 2-18, CJ. Evans Jr. 1-7, Ja. Burns 1-(minus 1). Kennesaw St., Is. Foster 2-37, Co. Finer 1-29, Xa. Hill 2-13, Mi. Benefield 1-12, Bl. Bohannon 1-12, Ga. Benyard 1-5.
