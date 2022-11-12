Austin Peay07141031
Kennesaw St.700714

First Quarter

KENN_Shepherd 1 run (Cummins kick), 06:11

Second Quarter

PEAY_Stewart 19 run (Trujillo kick), 01:39

Third Quarter

PEAY_DiLiello 7 run (Trujillo kick), 11:11

PEAY_Jackson 6 run (Trujillo kick), 00:47

Fourth Quarter

PEAY_Jackson 23 run (Trujillo kick), 11:05

KENN_Murphy 3 run (Cummins kick), 05:51

PEAY_FG Trujillo 36, 03:59

PEAYKENN
First downs2417
Rushes-yards37-20051-158
Passing204108
Comp-Att-Int21-29-18-19-3
Return Yards16104
Punts-Avg.3-39.03-39.0
Fumbles-Lost2-05-2
Penalty-Yards9-653-40
Time of Possession26:2433:36

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Austin Peay, Je. Jackson 10-79, Jo. Samuel 7-64, CJ. Evans Jr. 9-32, Ke. Stewart 1-19, Mi. Diliello 9-8, Team 1-(minus 2). Kennesaw St., Xa. Shepherd 23-96, Is. Foster 5-23, Jo. Murphy 8-15, Pr. Daniels 3-10, Jo. Lay 6-9, Ga. Benyard 2-9, Mi. Benefield 1-4, Ia. Cousin 3-(minus 8).

PASSING_Austin Peay, Mi. Diliello 21-28-1-204, Team 0-1-0-0. Kennesaw St., Jo. Murphy 5-10-0-61, Xa. Shepherd 3-9-3-47.

RECEIVING_Austin Peay, Dr. McCray 10-95, Tr. Goodman 3-32, Ke. Stewart 2-28, Jo. Goco 2-25, Jo. DeCambre 2-18, CJ. Evans Jr. 1-7, Ja. Burns 1-(minus 1). Kennesaw St., Is. Foster 2-37, Co. Finer 1-29, Xa. Hill 2-13, Mi. Benefield 1-12, Bl. Bohannon 1-12, Ga. Benyard 1-5.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

