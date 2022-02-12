|FG
|FT
|Reb
|TENNESSEE ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Nicholson
|33
|5-9
|0-1
|3-13
|1
|3
|10
|Dowuona
|11
|1-4
|2-4
|0-2
|0
|3
|4
|Cooper
|30
|3-8
|2-4
|0-1
|3
|4
|10
|Fitzgerald
|20
|0-2
|0-2
|0-0
|3
|1
|0
|Marshall
|31
|1-1
|0-0
|0-6
|1
|3
|3
|Johnson
|29
|4-11
|2-2
|3-7
|1
|1
|10
|Boyd
|21
|4-11
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|1
|11
|Johal
|10
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|0
|Dupree
|8
|2-4
|0-0
|1-5
|0
|0
|4
|Bartholomew
|7
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|20-51
|6-13
|8-35
|9
|19
|52
Percentages: FG .392, FT .462.
3-Point Goals: 6-13, .462 (Boyd 3-8, Cooper 2-2, Marshall 1-1, Fitzgerald 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Cooper, Johnson).
Turnovers: 14 (Marshall 4, Johnson 3, Dowuona 2, Fitzgerald 2, Bartholomew, Boyd, Nicholson).
Steals: 4 (Boyd, Cooper, Johnson, Marshall).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|AUSTIN PEAY
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Hutchins-Everett
|20
|5-10
|2-2
|0-1
|0
|4
|12
|Calderon
|17
|1-4
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|3
|Paez
|22
|1-2
|0-0
|2-5
|4
|0
|3
|Walker
|26
|1-4
|2-2
|1-5
|2
|1
|4
|Woodard
|16
|0-3
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|4
|0
|Stone-Carrawell
|28
|3-8
|2-2
|2-4
|1
|0
|10
|Silver
|27
|3-6
|1-3
|0-0
|0
|2
|9
|Copeland
|25
|3-9
|5-6
|2-9
|2
|1
|12
|Peavy
|14
|0-4
|1-2
|1-3
|2
|0
|1
|Ware
|5
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|17-52
|13-17
|9-30
|12
|13
|54
Percentages: FG .327, FT .765.
3-Point Goals: 7-20, .350 (Silver 2-3, Stone-Carrawell 2-5, Paez 1-1, Copeland 1-2, Calderon 1-3, Hutchins-Everett 0-1, Peavy 0-2, Woodard 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Walker 3, Calderon, Peavy).
Turnovers: 9 (Paez 3, Walker 2, Copeland, Hutchins-Everett, Silver, Stone-Carrawell).
Steals: 4 (Hutchins-Everett 2, Calderon, Copeland).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Tennessee St.
|29
|23
|—
|52
|Austin Peay
|19
|35
|—
|54
A_1,419 (7,257).