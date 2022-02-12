FGFTReb
TENNESSEE ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Nicholson335-90-13-131310
Dowuona111-42-40-2034
Cooper303-82-40-13410
Fitzgerald200-20-20-0310
Marshall311-10-00-6133
Johnson294-112-23-71110
Boyd214-110-01-10111
Johal100-00-00-0020
Dupree82-40-01-5004
Bartholomew70-10-00-0010
Totals20020-516-138-3591952

Percentages: FG .392, FT .462.

3-Point Goals: 6-13, .462 (Boyd 3-8, Cooper 2-2, Marshall 1-1, Fitzgerald 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Cooper, Johnson).

Turnovers: 14 (Marshall 4, Johnson 3, Dowuona 2, Fitzgerald 2, Bartholomew, Boyd, Nicholson).

Steals: 4 (Boyd, Cooper, Johnson, Marshall).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
AUSTIN PEAYMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Hutchins-Everett205-102-20-10412
Calderon171-40-00-1003
Paez221-20-02-5403
Walker261-42-21-5214
Woodard160-30-01-2140
Stone-Carrawell283-82-22-41010
Silver273-61-30-0029
Copeland253-95-62-92112
Peavy140-41-21-3201
Ware50-20-00-0010
Totals20017-5213-179-30121354

Percentages: FG .327, FT .765.

3-Point Goals: 7-20, .350 (Silver 2-3, Stone-Carrawell 2-5, Paez 1-1, Copeland 1-2, Calderon 1-3, Hutchins-Everett 0-1, Peavy 0-2, Woodard 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Walker 3, Calderon, Peavy).

Turnovers: 9 (Paez 3, Walker 2, Copeland, Hutchins-Everett, Silver, Stone-Carrawell).

Steals: 4 (Hutchins-Everett 2, Calderon, Copeland).

Technical Fouls: None.

Tennessee St.292352
Austin Peay193554

A_1,419 (7,257).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you