|FG
|FT
|Reb
|AUSTIN PEAY
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Ware
|31
|4-6
|1-2
|0-6
|0
|3
|10
|Hutchins-Everett
|31
|7-13
|9-9
|2-9
|2
|2
|23
|Paez
|22
|3-6
|4-4
|0-1
|2
|4
|11
|Perkins
|11
|0-1
|1-1
|0-1
|1
|3
|1
|Stone-Carrawell
|34
|5-10
|6-9
|1-2
|3
|1
|17
|Copeland
|31
|5-8
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|2
|10
|Fauntleroy
|18
|0-1
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|2
|0
|Durugordon
|14
|0-3
|2-2
|0-2
|0
|1
|2
|Calderon
|8
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|24-49
|23-27
|4-26
|11
|18
|74
Percentages: FG .490, FT .852.
3-Point Goals: 3-13, .231 (Ware 1-2, Paez 1-3, Stone-Carrawell 1-3, Durugordon 0-1, Copeland 0-2, Hutchins-Everett 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Hutchins-Everett, Stone-Carrawell, Ware).
Turnovers: 7 (Perkins 2, Copeland, Hutchins-Everett, Paez, Stone-Carrawell, Ware).
Steals: 2 (Hutchins-Everett 2).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ALBANY (NY)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Reddish
|16
|2-4
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|4
|5
|Beagle
|29
|4-8
|2-4
|1-4
|1
|2
|10
|Davis
|34
|4-13
|3-4
|1-5
|3
|3
|13
|Drumgoole
|32
|4-8
|4-5
|0-2
|2
|2
|13
|Hutcheson
|22
|0-1
|1-1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|Patel
|18
|1-3
|0-0
|1-6
|0
|2
|3
|Edmead
|12
|1-4
|2-2
|1-2
|1
|1
|4
|Jackson
|11
|0-0
|1-2
|2-3
|1
|2
|1
|Little
|11
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|0
|Ketner
|10
|4-5
|1-3
|0-1
|0
|5
|9
|Kellogg
|7
|0-0
|0-0
|1-1
|1
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|20-48
|14-21
|8-28
|12
|24
|59
Percentages: FG .417, FT .667.
3-Point Goals: 5-22, .227 (Davis 2-7, Drumgoole 1-3, Patel 1-3, Reddish 1-3, Edmead 0-1, Hutcheson 0-1, Beagle 0-2, Little 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Kellogg).
Turnovers: 14 (Davis 3, Edmead 3, Reddish 3, Beagle, Drumgoole, Hutcheson, Jackson, Patel).
Steals: 3 (Beagle, Edmead, Hutcheson).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Austin Peay
|30
|44
|—
|74
|Albany (NY)
|32
|27
|—
|59

