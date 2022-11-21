FGFTReb
AUSTIN PEAYMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Ware314-61-20-60310
Hutchins-Everett317-139-92-92223
Paez223-64-40-12411
Perkins110-11-10-1131
Stone-Carrawell345-106-91-23117
Copeland315-80-00-22210
Fauntleroy180-10-01-2120
Durugordon140-32-20-2012
Calderon80-10-00-0000
Totals20024-4923-274-26111874

Percentages: FG .490, FT .852.

3-Point Goals: 3-13, .231 (Ware 1-2, Paez 1-3, Stone-Carrawell 1-3, Durugordon 0-1, Copeland 0-2, Hutchins-Everett 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Hutchins-Everett, Stone-Carrawell, Ware).

Turnovers: 7 (Perkins 2, Copeland, Hutchins-Everett, Paez, Stone-Carrawell, Ware).

Steals: 2 (Hutchins-Everett 2).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
ALBANY (NY)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Reddish162-40-00-1145
Beagle294-82-41-41210
Davis344-133-41-53313
Drumgoole324-84-50-22213
Hutcheson220-11-11-3111
Patel181-30-01-6023
Edmead121-42-21-2114
Jackson110-01-22-3121
Little110-20-00-0110
Ketner104-51-30-1059
Kellogg70-00-01-1110
Totals20020-4814-218-28122459

Percentages: FG .417, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 5-22, .227 (Davis 2-7, Drumgoole 1-3, Patel 1-3, Reddish 1-3, Edmead 0-1, Hutcheson 0-1, Beagle 0-2, Little 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Kellogg).

Turnovers: 14 (Davis 3, Edmead 3, Reddish 3, Beagle, Drumgoole, Hutcheson, Jackson, Patel).

Steals: 3 (Beagle, Edmead, Hutcheson).

Technical Fouls: None.

Austin Peay304474
Albany (NY)322759

.

