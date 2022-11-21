AUSTIN PEAY (3-2)
Ware 4-6 1-2 10, Hutchins-Everett 7-13 9-9 23, Paez 3-6 4-4 11, Perkins 0-1 1-1 1, Stone-Carrawell 5-10 6-9 17, Copeland 5-8 0-0 10, Fauntleroy 0-1 0-0 0, Durugordon 0-3 2-2 2, Calderon 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-49 23-27 74.
ALBANY (NY) (2-4)
Reddish 2-4 0-0 5, Beagle 4-8 2-4 10, Davis 4-13 3-4 13, Drumgoole 4-8 4-5 13, Hutcheson 0-1 1-1 1, Patel 1-3 0-0 3, Edmead 1-4 2-2 4, Jackson 0-0 1-2 1, Little 0-2 0-0 0, Ketner 4-5 1-3 9, Kellogg 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-48 14-21 59.
Halftime_Albany (NY) 32-30. 3-Point Goals_Austin Peay 3-13 (Ware 1-2, Paez 1-3, Stone-Carrawell 1-3, Durugordon 0-1, Copeland 0-2, Hutchins-Everett 0-2), Albany (NY) 5-22 (Davis 2-7, Drumgoole 1-3, Patel 1-3, Reddish 1-3, Edmead 0-1, Hutcheson 0-1, Beagle 0-2, Little 0-2). Fouled Out_Ketner. Rebounds_Austin Peay 26 (Hutchins-Everett 9), Albany (NY) 28 (Patel 6). Assists_Austin Peay 11 (Stone-Carrawell 3), Albany (NY) 12 (Davis 3). Total Fouls_Austin Peay 18, Albany (NY) 24.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.