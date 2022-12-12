LINDSEY WILSON (0-2)
Mumford 3-6 8-8 15, Ribeiro 2-4 0-0 4, Cundiff 1-4 0-0 2, Lewis 3-10 2-3 9, C.Robinson 5-7 0-0 11, Jones 5-11 1-3 13, Beckles 0-2 2-2 2, Davis 0-1 2-2 2, Edwards 0-1 1-2 1, Kalonji 0-0 0-0 0, Garang Doup 1-4 0-0 2, Sutherland 0-1 0-0 0, Harlan 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-52 16-20 61.
AUSTIN PEAY (6-5)
Ware 2-3 2-2 8, Hutchins-Everett 6-8 1-2 14, Durugordon 6-16 6-7 18, Paez 2-4 3-3 7, Stone-Carrawell 2-7 2-2 7, Calderon 1-5 2-2 4, Fauntleroy 4-6 2-2 11, Okworogwo 1-1 0-0 2, Copeland 3-5 6-6 14, Bates 0-0 0-1 0, Coffey 0-0 0-0 0, Roberts 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 27-56 25-29 86.
Halftime_Austin Peay 48-23. 3-Point Goals_Lindsey Wilson 5-15 (Jones 2-5, Mumford 1-2, C.Robinson 1-2, Lewis 1-3, Davis 0-1, Cundiff 0-2), Austin Peay 7-19 (Ware 2-2, Copeland 2-4, Fauntleroy 1-2, Hutchins-Everett 1-2, Stone-Carrawell 1-3, Durugordon 0-1, Paez 0-1, Calderon 0-4). Fouled Out_Hutchins-Everett, Copeland. Rebounds_Lindsey Wilson 23 (Beckles 6), Austin Peay 32 (Hutchins-Everett 8). Assists_Lindsey Wilson 11 (Lewis 4), Austin Peay 14 (Stone-Carrawell 4). Total Fouls_Lindsey Wilson 22, Austin Peay 25. A_1,003 (7,257).
