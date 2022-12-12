FGFTReb
LINDSEY WILSONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Mumford303-68-81-31315
Ribeiro82-40-00-0124
Cundiff141-40-00-1012
Lewis263-102-30-1439
C.Robinson225-70-01-30011
Jones295-111-32-41313
Beckles220-22-20-6242
Davis140-12-20-0112
Edwards140-11-21-1111
Kalonji90-00-00-0000
Garang Doup51-40-04-4022
Sutherland40-10-00-0010
Harlan30-10-00-0010
Totals20020-5216-209-23112261

Percentages: FG .385, FT .800.

3-Point Goals: 5-15, .333 (Jones 2-5, C.Robinson 1-2, Mumford 1-2, Lewis 1-3, Davis 0-1, Cundiff 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Beckles, Garang Doup, Kalonji).

Turnovers: 20 (Lewis 5, Mumford 4, Beckles 2, C.Robinson 2, Cundiff 2, Edwards 2, Jones, Kalonji, Ribeiro).

Steals: 7 (C.Robinson 2, Lewis 2, Beckles, Jones, Mumford).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
AUSTIN PEAYMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Ware212-32-20-3038
Hutchins-Everett236-81-23-83514
Durugordon296-166-75-60218
Paez192-43-31-4327
Stone-Carrawell262-72-20-1407
Calderon261-52-20-3134
Fauntleroy214-62-20-12111
Okworogwo151-10-00-1042
Copeland143-56-60-11514
Bates20-00-10-2000
Coffey20-00-00-0000
Roberts20-11-21-2001
Totals20027-5625-2910-32142586

Percentages: FG .482, FT .862.

3-Point Goals: 7-19, .368 (Ware 2-2, Copeland 2-4, Fauntleroy 1-2, Hutchins-Everett 1-2, Stone-Carrawell 1-3, Durugordon 0-1, Paez 0-1, Calderon 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Okworogwo 4, Hutchins-Everett).

Turnovers: 18 (Hutchins-Everett 5, Stone-Carrawell 4, Okworogwo 3, Copeland 2, Fauntleroy, Paez, Roberts, Ware).

Steals: 11 (Fauntleroy 3, Copeland 2, Stone-Carrawell 2, Hutchins-Everett, Okworogwo, Paez, Ware).

Technical Fouls: None.

Lindsey Wilson233861
Austin Peay483886

A_1,003 (7,257).

