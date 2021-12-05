FGFTReb
MILLIGANMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Graham230-20-21-1110
Sanad347-92-31-31517
Thomas313-110-02-8218
Gabriel274-120-00-11010
Knox313-60-02-4407
Korent191-12-21-3014
Chambers182-50-00-3225
Carlson90-00-10-1030
Wilson82-60-01-1034
Totals20022-524-88-25111655

Percentages: FG .423, FT .500.

3-Point Goals: 7-29, .241 (Thomas 2-7, Gabriel 2-9, Sanad 1-2, Chambers 1-3, Knox 1-3, Graham 0-2, Wilson 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Carlson).

Turnovers: 23 (Sanad 6, Knox 5, Korent 3, Thomas 3, Chambers 2, Carlson, Gabriel, Graham, Wilson).

Steals: 5 (Knox 3, Graham 2).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
AUSTIN PEAYMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Hutchins-Everett223-54-41-22010
Paez205-80-01-44211
Silver267-92-20-04120
Copeland294-82-23-72210
Stone-Carrawell257-132-21-43017
Calderon172-50-00-1216
Merritt172-41-31-4025
Scott110-03-41-4213
Woodard104-40-00-02312
Peavy90-20-00-0010
Walker92-20-00-1004
Clements30-00-00-0000
Bates20-10-20-0000
Totals20036-6114-198-27211398

Percentages: FG .590, FT .737.

3-Point Goals: 12-28, .429 (Woodard 4-4, Silver 4-6, Calderon 2-3, Paez 1-4, Stone-Carrawell 1-6, Bates 0-1, Hutchins-Everett 0-1, Copeland 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Merritt 4).

Turnovers: 10 (Stone-Carrawell 3, Peavy 2, Copeland, Scott, Silver, Walker, Woodard).

Steals: 12 (Paez 3, Calderon 2, Silver 2, Clements, Copeland, Hutchins-Everett, Stone-Carrawell, Woodard).

Technical Fouls: None.

Milligan361955
Austin Peay504898

A_1,354 (7,257).

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

