|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MILLIGAN
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Graham
|23
|0-2
|0-2
|1-1
|1
|1
|0
|Sanad
|34
|7-9
|2-3
|1-3
|1
|5
|17
|Thomas
|31
|3-11
|0-0
|2-8
|2
|1
|8
|Gabriel
|27
|4-12
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|0
|10
|Knox
|31
|3-6
|0-0
|2-4
|4
|0
|7
|Korent
|19
|1-1
|2-2
|1-3
|0
|1
|4
|Chambers
|18
|2-5
|0-0
|0-3
|2
|2
|5
|Carlson
|9
|0-0
|0-1
|0-1
|0
|3
|0
|Wilson
|8
|2-6
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|3
|4
|Totals
|200
|22-52
|4-8
|8-25
|11
|16
|55
Percentages: FG .423, FT .500.
3-Point Goals: 7-29, .241 (Thomas 2-7, Gabriel 2-9, Sanad 1-2, Chambers 1-3, Knox 1-3, Graham 0-2, Wilson 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Carlson).
Turnovers: 23 (Sanad 6, Knox 5, Korent 3, Thomas 3, Chambers 2, Carlson, Gabriel, Graham, Wilson).
Steals: 5 (Knox 3, Graham 2).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|AUSTIN PEAY
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Hutchins-Everett
|22
|3-5
|4-4
|1-2
|2
|0
|10
|Paez
|20
|5-8
|0-0
|1-4
|4
|2
|11
|Silver
|26
|7-9
|2-2
|0-0
|4
|1
|20
|Copeland
|29
|4-8
|2-2
|3-7
|2
|2
|10
|Stone-Carrawell
|25
|7-13
|2-2
|1-4
|3
|0
|17
|Calderon
|17
|2-5
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|1
|6
|Merritt
|17
|2-4
|1-3
|1-4
|0
|2
|5
|Scott
|11
|0-0
|3-4
|1-4
|2
|1
|3
|Woodard
|10
|4-4
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|3
|12
|Peavy
|9
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Walker
|9
|2-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|4
|Clements
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Bates
|2
|0-1
|0-2
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|36-61
|14-19
|8-27
|21
|13
|98
Percentages: FG .590, FT .737.
3-Point Goals: 12-28, .429 (Woodard 4-4, Silver 4-6, Calderon 2-3, Paez 1-4, Stone-Carrawell 1-6, Bates 0-1, Hutchins-Everett 0-1, Copeland 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Merritt 4).
Turnovers: 10 (Stone-Carrawell 3, Peavy 2, Copeland, Scott, Silver, Walker, Woodard).
Steals: 12 (Paez 3, Calderon 2, Silver 2, Clements, Copeland, Hutchins-Everett, Stone-Carrawell, Woodard).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Milligan
|36
|19
|—
|55
|Austin Peay
|50
|48
|—
|98
A_1,354 (7,257).