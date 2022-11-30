Denmark000
Australia011

First Half_None.

Second Half_1, Australia, Leckie, (McGree), 60th minute.

Goalies_Denmark, Kasper Schmeichel, Oliver Christensen, Frederik Ronnow; Australia, Mathew Ryan, Danny Vukovic, Andrew Redmayne.

Yellow Cards_Behich, Australia, 4th; Degenek, Australia, 57th; Skov, Denmark, 75th.

Referee_Mustapha Ghorbal. Assistant Referees_Mokrane Gourari, Abdelhak Etchiali, Mauro Vigliano. 4th Official_Maguette Ndiaye.

A_41,232.

