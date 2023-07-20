Ireland000
Australia011

First Half_None.

Second Half_1, Australia, Catley, (penalty kick), 52nd minute.

Goalies_Ireland, Courtney Brosnan, Grace Moloney, Megan Walsh; Australia, Mackenzie Arnold, Lydia Williams, Teagan Micah.

Yellow Cards_O'Sullivan, Ireland, 41st.

Referee_Edina Alves Batista. Assistant Referees_Neuza Ines Back, Leila Naiara Moreira da Cruz, Daiane Caroline Muniz Dos Santos. 4th Official_Maria Carvajal.

A_75,784.

