|China
|Australia
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|27
|2
|5
|1
|Totals
|30
|12
|12
|12
|Zhu lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Knnelly rf
|2
|3
|1
|0
|P.Liang rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Hall dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Yang ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Glndnnn 2b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|Masago cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|George 3b
|3
|3
|2
|2
|C.Chen 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Whtfeld cf
|2
|3
|2
|2
|Chang dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Wngrove 1b
|3
|1
|2
|4
|Cao 1b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Bowey ph-1b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Luo 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Wade ss
|3
|0
|1
|2
|N.Li c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Perkins c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Bjarski lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Cmpbell lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
E_Cao, Wade. LOB_China 8, Australia 10. 2B_Cao 2 (2), Knnelly (1), Hall (1), Wngrove (1), Whtfeld (1). HR_Glndnnn (2). RBI_Luo (3), George 2 (2), Glndnnn 2 (5), Wngrove 4 (4), Wade 2 (3), Whtfeld 2 (2). SB_Glndnnn (1), Whtfeld (1).
|China
|000
|200
|0xx
|—
|2
|Australia
|302
|501
|1xx
|—
|12
|2
|3
|5
|5
|2
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|4
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
HBP_by Qi (Knnelly); by Wynne (Zhu). WP_Zhang, Wilkins.
Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.