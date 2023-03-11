ChinaAustralia
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals27251Totals30121212
Zhu lf3000Knnelly rf2310
P.Liang rf4000Hall dh4010
Yang ss2000Glndnnn 2b4222
Masago cf3000George 3b3322
C.Chen 3b3000Whtfeld cf2322
Chang dh3110Wngrove 1b3124
Cao 1b3120Bowey ph-1b1010
Luo 2b3011Wade ss3012
N.Li c3010Perkins c4000
Bjarski lf3000
Cmpbell lf1000

E_Cao, Wade. LOB_China 8, Australia 10. 2B_Cao 2 (2), Knnelly (1), Hall (1), Wngrove (1), Whtfeld (1). HR_Glndnnn (2). RBI_Luo (3), George 2 (2), Glndnnn 2 (5), Wngrove 4 (4), Wade 2 (3), Whtfeld 2 (2). SB_Glndnnn (1), Whtfeld (1).

China0002000xx2
Australia3025011xx12
IPHRERBBSO
China
Qi L21/335522
Su121110
We.Wang01/344310
Yu.Wang11/300021
Zhang111110
Yi021120
Australia
Glgoski W22/310035
Wilkins02/342200
Wynne H22/300002
Vn Stns100000

HBP_by Qi (Knnelly); by Wynne (Zhu). WP_Zhang, Wilkins.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you