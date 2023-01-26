Thursday
At Melbourne Park
Melbourne, Australia
Purse: AUD35,173,000
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA (AP) _ Results Thursday from Australian Open at Melbourne Park (seedings in parentheses):
Women's Singles
Semifinals
Elena Rybakina (22), Kazakhstan, def. Victoria Azarenka (24), Belarus, 7-6 (4), 6-3.
Aryna Sabalenka (5), Belarus, def. Magda Linette, Poland, 7-6 (1), 6-2.
Men's Doubles
Semifinals
Hugo Nys, France, and Jan Zielinski, Poland, def. Fabrice Martin and Jeremy Chardy, France, 6-3, 5-7, 6-2.
Jason Kubler and Rinky Hijikata, Australia, def. Marcel Granollers, Spain, and Horacio Zeballos (8), Argentina, 6-4, 6-2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.