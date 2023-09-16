Indiana St.00707
Ball St.01072845

Second Quarter

BALL_Barfield 16 pass from Semonza (Courville kick), 12:13.

BALL_FG Courville 23, 1:34.

Third Quarter

BALL_Barfield 24 run (Courville kick), 6:45.

INST_Caton 49 pass from Owens (Ruiz kick), 5:48.

Fourth Quarter

BALL_M.Cooper 11 run (Courville kick), 13:12.

BALL_Koziol 8 pass from Semonza (Courville kick), 11:32.

BALL_Newson 66 fumble return (Courville kick), 9:20.

BALL_Spegal 1 run (Courville kick), 3:13.

A_15,054.

INSTBALL
First downs1226
Total Net Yards261425
Rushes-yards32-10442-288
Passing157137
Punt Returns1-50-0
Kickoff Returns4-1102-46
Interceptions Ret.0-01-6
Comp-Att-Int9-21-118-24-0
Sacked-Yards Lost4-323-21
Punts6-39.1674-45.0
Fumbles-Lost2-22-1
Penalties-Yards4-404-35
Time of Possession26:3332:59

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Indiana St., Hodge 9-46, Lawrence 6-39, Owens 10-17, Allen 6-2, Caton 1-0. Ball St., Cooper 22-177, Barfield 5-48, Kelly 6-40, Spegal 3-17, Semonza 5-12, Hatcher 1-(minus 6).

PASSING_Indiana St., Owens 9-21-1-157. Ball St., Semonza 17-22-0-137, Hatcher 0-1-0-0, Kelly 1-1-0-0.

RECEIVING_Indiana St., Van Dyne 3-80, Caton 3-59, Stomps 1-14, Ferrell 1-3, Allen 1-1. Ball St., Koziol 7-60, Magwood 3-14, Edwards 2-32, Presley 2-8, Barfield 1-16, Gillie 1-8, Munson 1-0, Webster 1-(minus 1).

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Indiana St., Ruiz 43, Ruiz 38. Ball St., Courville 53.

