|Indiana St.
|0
|0
|7
|0
|—
|7
|Ball St.
|0
|10
|7
|28
|—
|45
Second Quarter
BALL_Barfield 16 pass from Semonza (Courville kick), 12:13.
BALL_FG Courville 23, 1:34.
Third Quarter
BALL_Barfield 24 run (Courville kick), 6:45.
INST_Caton 49 pass from Owens (Ruiz kick), 5:48.
Fourth Quarter
BALL_M.Cooper 11 run (Courville kick), 13:12.
BALL_Koziol 8 pass from Semonza (Courville kick), 11:32.
BALL_Newson 66 fumble return (Courville kick), 9:20.
BALL_Spegal 1 run (Courville kick), 3:13.
A_15,054.
|INST
|BALL
|First downs
|12
|26
|Total Net Yards
|261
|425
|Rushes-yards
|32-104
|42-288
|Passing
|157
|137
|Punt Returns
|1-5
|0-0
|Kickoff Returns
|4-110
|2-46
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|1-6
|Comp-Att-Int
|9-21-1
|18-24-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|4-32
|3-21
|Punts
|6-39.167
|4-45.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-2
|2-1
|Penalties-Yards
|4-40
|4-35
|Time of Possession
|26:33
|32:59
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Indiana St., Hodge 9-46, Lawrence 6-39, Owens 10-17, Allen 6-2, Caton 1-0. Ball St., Cooper 22-177, Barfield 5-48, Kelly 6-40, Spegal 3-17, Semonza 5-12, Hatcher 1-(minus 6).
PASSING_Indiana St., Owens 9-21-1-157. Ball St., Semonza 17-22-0-137, Hatcher 0-1-0-0, Kelly 1-1-0-0.
RECEIVING_Indiana St., Van Dyne 3-80, Caton 3-59, Stomps 1-14, Ferrell 1-3, Allen 1-1. Ball St., Koziol 7-60, Magwood 3-14, Edwards 2-32, Presley 2-8, Barfield 1-16, Gillie 1-8, Munson 1-0, Webster 1-(minus 1).
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Indiana St., Ruiz 43, Ruiz 38. Ball St., Courville 53.
