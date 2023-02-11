BOWLING GREEN (10-15)
Towns 2-5 4-6 8, Ayers 4-13 1-2 9, Metheny 0-4 2-2 2, Mills 5-7 2-2 14, Turner 3-6 4-5 11, Curtis 7-13 4-6 20, Elsasser 1-1 0-0 3, Etim 0-1 1-2 1, O'Neal 1-2 2-6 4, Agee 0-2 0-0 0, McComb 0-2 0-0 0, Diarra 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-56 20-31 72.
BALL ST. (18-7)
Pearson 5-8 1-1 11, Sparks 8-11 2-5 18, Coleman 4-8 2-6 13, Jacobs 1-3 2-2 5, Sellers 5-7 2-2 17, Bumbalough 3-7 0-2 8, Jihad 3-8 2-3 8, Cleary 5-7 1-2 12, Hendriks 0-1 1-2 1, Futa 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 34-61 13-25 93.
Halftime_Ball St. 49-33. 3-Point Goals_Bowling Green 6-20 (Mills 2-4, Curtis 2-7, Elsasser 1-1, Turner 1-3, McComb 0-1, Ayers 0-2, Metheny 0-2), Ball St. 12-27 (Sellers 5-5, Coleman 3-7, Bumbalough 2-6, Cleary 1-2, Jacobs 1-2, Futa 0-1, Jihad 0-2, Pearson 0-2). Rebounds_Bowling Green 31 (Turner 7), Ball St. 37 (Sparks 8). Assists_Bowling Green 5 (Metheny 2), Ball St. 21 (Bumbalough 8). Total Fouls_Bowling Green 22, Ball St. 21. A_4,808 (11,500).
