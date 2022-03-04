FGFTReb
BALL ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Thomas293-82-42-81310
Sparks345-123-45-103113
Bumbalough372-80-00-2315
Cochran221-40-00-2222
Jacobs314-84-60-81413
Sellers255-74-52-51216
Brown152-40-00-0125
Jihad50-00-00-1010
Pearson20-10-00-0000
Totals20022-5213-199-36121664

Percentages: FG .423, FT .684.

3-Point Goals: 7-25, .280 (Sellers 2-4, Thomas 2-7, Brown 1-2, Jacobs 1-4, Bumbalough 1-7, Cochran 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Jacobs, Sparks).

Turnovers: 15 (Cochran 5, Sparks 3, Thomas 3, Bumbalough 2, Jihad, Sellers).

Steals: 8 (Thomas 4, Cochran 2, Jihad, Sparks).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
W. MICHIGANMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Kolp20-00-00-0000
McMillan213-112-20-5149
Artis White251-70-20-3412
Martin181-20-01-1013
Smith286-81-21-10116
Hastings334-65-73-121213
Norman334-140-00-44210
Wright202-30-01-3134
Freeman142-50-00-0126
Etchison60-00-00-1100
Totals20023-568-136-30131663

Percentages: FG .411, FT .615.

3-Point Goals: 9-29, .310 (Smith 3-5, Freeman 2-4, Norman 2-10, Martin 1-2, McMillan 1-4, Hastings 0-1, Artis White 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 15 (Artis White 4, Norman 3, Etchison 2, Hastings 2, McMillan 2, Freeman, Smith).

Steals: 9 (Artis White 2, Martin 2, Smith 2, Etchison, Hastings, McMillan).

Technical Fouls: None.

Ball St.343064
W. Michigan342963

A_1,570 (5,421).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you