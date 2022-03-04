|FG
|FT
|Reb
|BALL ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Thomas
|29
|3-8
|2-4
|2-8
|1
|3
|10
|Sparks
|34
|5-12
|3-4
|5-10
|3
|1
|13
|Bumbalough
|37
|2-8
|0-0
|0-2
|3
|1
|5
|Cochran
|22
|1-4
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|2
|2
|Jacobs
|31
|4-8
|4-6
|0-8
|1
|4
|13
|Sellers
|25
|5-7
|4-5
|2-5
|1
|2
|16
|Brown
|15
|2-4
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|2
|5
|Jihad
|5
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Pearson
|2
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|22-52
|13-19
|9-36
|12
|16
|64
Percentages: FG .423, FT .684.
3-Point Goals: 7-25, .280 (Sellers 2-4, Thomas 2-7, Brown 1-2, Jacobs 1-4, Bumbalough 1-7, Cochran 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Jacobs, Sparks).
Turnovers: 15 (Cochran 5, Sparks 3, Thomas 3, Bumbalough 2, Jihad, Sellers).
Steals: 8 (Thomas 4, Cochran 2, Jihad, Sparks).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|W. MICHIGAN
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Kolp
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|McMillan
|21
|3-11
|2-2
|0-5
|1
|4
|9
|Artis White
|25
|1-7
|0-2
|0-3
|4
|1
|2
|Martin
|18
|1-2
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|1
|3
|Smith
|28
|6-8
|1-2
|1-1
|0
|1
|16
|Hastings
|33
|4-6
|5-7
|3-12
|1
|2
|13
|Norman
|33
|4-14
|0-0
|0-4
|4
|2
|10
|Wright
|20
|2-3
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|3
|4
|Freeman
|14
|2-5
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|2
|6
|Etchison
|6
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|23-56
|8-13
|6-30
|13
|16
|63
Percentages: FG .411, FT .615.
3-Point Goals: 9-29, .310 (Smith 3-5, Freeman 2-4, Norman 2-10, Martin 1-2, McMillan 1-4, Hastings 0-1, Artis White 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: None.
Turnovers: 15 (Artis White 4, Norman 3, Etchison 2, Hastings 2, McMillan 2, Freeman, Smith).
Steals: 9 (Artis White 2, Martin 2, Smith 2, Etchison, Hastings, McMillan).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Ball St.
|34
|30
|—
|64
|W. Michigan
|34
|29
|—
|63
A_1,570 (5,421).