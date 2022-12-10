|FG
|FT
|Reb
|EVANSVILLE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Kalle
|11
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|5
|0
|Bobe
|10
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|0
|0
|M.Coleman
|38
|5-11
|4-6
|0-3
|3
|2
|17
|Strawbridge
|37
|6-16
|3-5
|3-8
|3
|3
|15
|Toumi
|25
|3-9
|3-4
|0-2
|0
|2
|9
|Phillips
|29
|3-4
|2-3
|2-9
|2
|3
|9
|Smith
|21
|4-12
|2-2
|4-7
|1
|5
|14
|Spinelli
|17
|2-5
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|4
|5
|Moncrief
|7
|0-1
|0-2
|1-1
|0
|1
|0
|Chism-Okoh
|5
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|0
|Totals
|200
|23-59
|14-22
|10-33
|12
|27
|69
Percentages: FG .390, FT .636.
3-Point Goals: 9-18, .500 (Smith 4-6, M.Coleman 3-4, Phillips 1-2, Spinelli 1-2, Toumi 0-1, Strawbridge 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Phillips 2, Kalle, Smith).
Turnovers: 13 (Bobe 2, Spinelli 2, Strawbridge 2, Toumi 2, Chism-Okoh, Kalle, M.Coleman, Moncrief, Phillips).
Steals: 6 (M.Coleman 2, Chism-Okoh, Kalle, Phillips, Strawbridge).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|BALL ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Pearson
|28
|0-5
|2-2
|2-5
|2
|4
|2
|Sparks
|28
|5-8
|7-12
|3-12
|1
|2
|18
|J.Coleman
|25
|5-9
|2-2
|1-4
|2
|4
|15
|Jacobs
|27
|2-5
|4-4
|1-4
|2
|3
|9
|Sellers
|26
|6-9
|5-5
|2-4
|1
|2
|20
|Jihad
|20
|2-6
|8-10
|2-7
|2
|2
|12
|Bumbalough
|17
|0-1
|1-2
|0-0
|0
|0
|1
|Windham
|16
|3-7
|2-3
|1-1
|1
|1
|9
|Cleary
|9
|1-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|2
|Hendriks
|4
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|24-54
|31-40
|12-38
|11
|20
|88
Percentages: FG .444, FT .775.
3-Point Goals: 9-19, .474 (Sellers 3-4, J.Coleman 3-6, Jacobs 1-1, Sparks 1-1, Windham 1-4, Cleary 0-1, Jihad 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 5 (J.Coleman 2, Pearson 2, Sparks).
Turnovers: 11 (J.Coleman 2, Jacobs 2, Jihad 2, Sparks 2, Windham 2, Cleary).
Steals: 8 (J.Coleman 3, Jacobs 3, Jihad, Pearson).
Technical Fouls: coach Michael Lewis, 10:25 second.
|Evansville
|28
|41
|—
|69
|Ball St.
|42
|46
|—
|88
A_3,547 (11,500).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.