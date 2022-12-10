FGFTReb
EVANSVILLEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Kalle110-00-00-1050
Bobe100-00-00-1100
M.Coleman385-114-60-33217
Strawbridge376-163-53-83315
Toumi253-93-40-2029
Phillips293-42-32-9239
Smith214-122-24-71514
Spinelli172-50-00-1245
Moncrief70-10-21-1010
Chism-Okoh50-10-00-0020
Totals20023-5914-2210-33122769

Percentages: FG .390, FT .636.

3-Point Goals: 9-18, .500 (Smith 4-6, M.Coleman 3-4, Phillips 1-2, Spinelli 1-2, Toumi 0-1, Strawbridge 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Phillips 2, Kalle, Smith).

Turnovers: 13 (Bobe 2, Spinelli 2, Strawbridge 2, Toumi 2, Chism-Okoh, Kalle, M.Coleman, Moncrief, Phillips).

Steals: 6 (M.Coleman 2, Chism-Okoh, Kalle, Phillips, Strawbridge).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
BALL ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Pearson280-52-22-5242
Sparks285-87-123-121218
J.Coleman255-92-21-42415
Jacobs272-54-41-4239
Sellers266-95-52-41220
Jihad202-68-102-72212
Bumbalough170-11-20-0001
Windham163-72-31-1119
Cleary91-20-00-1002
Hendriks40-20-00-0010
Totals20024-5431-4012-38112088

Percentages: FG .444, FT .775.

3-Point Goals: 9-19, .474 (Sellers 3-4, J.Coleman 3-6, Jacobs 1-1, Sparks 1-1, Windham 1-4, Cleary 0-1, Jihad 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (J.Coleman 2, Pearson 2, Sparks).

Turnovers: 11 (J.Coleman 2, Jacobs 2, Jihad 2, Sparks 2, Windham 2, Cleary).

Steals: 8 (J.Coleman 3, Jacobs 3, Jihad, Pearson).

Technical Fouls: coach Michael Lewis, 10:25 second.

Evansville284169
Ball St.424688

A_3,547 (11,500).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you