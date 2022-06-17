Tampa BayBaltimore
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals32080Totals29151
Bruján 2b4020Mullins cf4010
Díaz dh4010Mancini 1b4010
Choi 1b4020Santander rf3000
Arozarena lf4000McKenna pr-rf0000
Ramírez rf3010Hays lf4000
Phillips cf4000Mountcastle dh4110
Paredes 3b3000Rutschman c3021
Walls ss3010Odor 2b3000
Pinto c2000Nevin 3b1000
Margot ph1010Mateo ss3000
Mejía c0000

Tampa Bay0000000000
Baltimore00000010x1

DP_Tampa Bay 0, Baltimore 1. LOB_Tampa Bay 6, Baltimore 7. 2B_Choi (12), Mancini (10), Mountcastle (11). SB_Mullins 2 (15), McKenna (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Tampa Bay
Baz620007
Faucher L,0-11-321100
Raley2-300002
Bard110002
Baltimore
Kremer650015
Bautista W,3-211-300003
Pérez H,71-320001
López S,10-1211-310004

HBP_Baz (Nevin), Raley (Nevin), Bard (Santander). WP_Baz.

Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Erich Bacchus.

T_2:49. A_13,140 (45,971).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you