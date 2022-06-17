|Tampa Bay
|Baltimore
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|32
|0
|8
|0
|Totals
|29
|1
|5
|1
|Bruján 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Mullins cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Díaz dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Mancini 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Choi 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Santander rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Arozarena lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|McKenna pr-rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ramírez rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Hays lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Phillips cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Mountcastle dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Paredes 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Rutschman c
|3
|0
|2
|1
|Walls ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Odor 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Pinto c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Nevin 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Margot ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Mateo ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Mejía c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tampa Bay
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|10x
|—
|1
DP_Tampa Bay 0, Baltimore 1. LOB_Tampa Bay 6, Baltimore 7. 2B_Choi (12), Mancini (10), Mountcastle (11). SB_Mullins 2 (15), McKenna (1).
HBP_Baz (Nevin), Raley (Nevin), Bard (Santander). WP_Baz.
Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Erich Bacchus.
T_2:49. A_13,140 (45,971).
Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.