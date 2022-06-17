Tampa BayABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals32080113
Bruján 2b402002.158
Díaz dh401002.269
Choi 1b402001.290
Arozarena lf400002.257
Ramírez rf301011.288
Phillips cf400003.162
Paredes 3b300000.189
Walls ss301001.149
Pinto c200001.167
a-Margot ph101000.314
Mejía c000000.206

BaltimoreABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals29151011
Mullins cf401001.250
Mancini 1b401003.290
Santander rf300003.235
1-McKenna pr-rf000000.238
Hays lf400001.284
Mountcastle dh411000.270
Rutschman c302100.212
Odor 2b300001.209
Nevin 3b100000.202
Mateo ss300002.208

Tampa Bay000000000_080
Baltimore00000010x_150

a-singled for Pinto in the 8th.

1-ran for Santander in the 8th.

LOB_Tampa Bay 6, Baltimore 7. 2B_Choi (12), Mancini (10), Mountcastle (11). RBIs_Rutschman (4). SB_Mullins 2 (15), McKenna (1). CS_Bruján (5).

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 2 (Arozarena, Díaz); Baltimore 5 (Hays, Mateo 2, Mountcastle 2). RISP_Tampa Bay 0 for 3; Baltimore 1 for 11.

Runners moved up_Choi, Nevin. GIDP_Arozarena.

DP_Baltimore 1 (Odor, Mateo, Mancini).

Tampa BayIPHRERBBSONPERA
Baz620007765.40
Faucher, L, 0-11-3211001413.50
Raley2-30000292.89
Bard110002190.00
BaltimoreIPHRERBBSONPERA
Kremer650015822.35
Bautista, W, 3-211-300003191.65
Pérez, H, 71-320001121.35
López, S, 10-1211-310004220.82

Inherited runners-scored_Raley 1-0, López 2-0. HBP_Baz (Nevin), Raley (Nevin), Bard (Santander). WP_Baz.

Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Erich Bacchus.

T_2:49. A_13,140 (45,971).

