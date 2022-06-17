|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|0
|8
|0
|1
|13
|Bruján 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.158
|Díaz dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.269
|Choi 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.290
|Arozarena lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.257
|Ramírez rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.288
|Phillips cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.162
|Paredes 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.189
|Walls ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.149
|Pinto c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|a-Margot ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.314
|Mejía c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.206
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|1
|5
|1
|0
|11
|Mullins cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Mancini 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.290
|Santander rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.235
|1-McKenna pr-rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|Hays lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.284
|Mountcastle dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.270
|Rutschman c
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.212
|Odor 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.209
|Nevin 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.202
|Mateo ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.208
|Tampa Bay
|000
|000
|000_0
|8
|0
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|10x_1
|5
|0
a-singled for Pinto in the 8th.
1-ran for Santander in the 8th.
LOB_Tampa Bay 6, Baltimore 7. 2B_Choi (12), Mancini (10), Mountcastle (11). RBIs_Rutschman (4). SB_Mullins 2 (15), McKenna (1). CS_Bruján (5).
Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 2 (Arozarena, Díaz); Baltimore 5 (Hays, Mateo 2, Mountcastle 2). RISP_Tampa Bay 0 for 3; Baltimore 1 for 11.
Runners moved up_Choi, Nevin. GIDP_Arozarena.
DP_Baltimore 1 (Odor, Mateo, Mancini).
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Baz
|6
|2
|0
|0
|0
|7
|76
|5.40
|Faucher, L, 0-1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|14
|13.50
|Raley
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|9
|2.89
|Bard
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|0.00
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kremer
|6
|5
|0
|0
|1
|5
|82
|2.35
|Bautista, W, 3-2
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|19
|1.65
|Pérez, H, 7
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|1.35
|López, S, 10-12
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|22
|0.82
Inherited runners-scored_Raley 1-0, López 2-0. HBP_Baz (Nevin), Raley (Nevin), Bard (Santander). WP_Baz.
Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Erich Bacchus.
T_2:49. A_13,140 (45,971).
