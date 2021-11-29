|Cleveland
|0
|3
|7
|0
|—
|10
|Baltimore
|3
|3
|7
|3
|—
|16
First Quarter
Bal_FG Tucker 52, :24.
Second Quarter
Bal_FG Tucker 25, 3:53.
Cle_FG McLaughlin 46, 1:02.
Third Quarter
Bal_Andrews 13 pass from L.Jackson (Tucker kick), 9:48.
Cle_Njoku 20 pass from Mayfield (McLaughlin kick), :39.
Fourth Quarter
Bal_FG Tucker 49, 1:10.
|Cle
|Bal
|First downs
|14
|22
|Total Net Yards
|262
|303
|Rushes-yards
|17-40
|43-148
|Passing
|222
|155
|Punt Returns
|1--3
|3-36
|Kickoff Returns
|1-15
|0-0
|Interceptions Ret.
|4-9
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|18-37-0
|20-32-4
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|3-25
|2-10
|Punts
|6-43.5
|3-45.333
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-2
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|5-45
|5-54
|Time of Possession
|22:56
|37:04
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Cleveland, Hunt 7-20, Chubb 8-16, Mayfield 2-4. Baltimore, Jackson 17-68, Freeman 16-52, Murray 8-14, Duvernay 1-13, T.Williams 1-1.
PASSING_Cleveland, Mayfield 18-37-0-247. Baltimore, Jackson 20-32-4-165.
RECEIVING_Cleveland, Landry 6-111, Bryant 3-50, Njoku 3-35, Chubb 2-23, Bradley 2-18, Peoples-Jones 2-10. Baltimore, Brown 8-51, Andrews 4-65, Bateman 4-31, Freeman 1-8, Watkins 1-8, Duvernay 1-2, Ricard 1-0.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Cleveland, McLaughlin 46.