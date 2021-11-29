Cleveland037010
Baltimore337316

First Quarter

Bal_FG Tucker 52, :24.

Second Quarter

Bal_FG Tucker 25, 3:53.

Cle_FG McLaughlin 46, 1:02.

Third Quarter

Bal_Andrews 13 pass from L.Jackson (Tucker kick), 9:48.

Cle_Njoku 20 pass from Mayfield (McLaughlin kick), :39.

Fourth Quarter

Bal_FG Tucker 49, 1:10.

CleBal
First downs1422
Total Net Yards262303
Rushes-yards17-4043-148
Passing222155
Punt Returns1--33-36
Kickoff Returns1-150-0
Interceptions Ret.4-90-0
Comp-Att-Int18-37-020-32-4
Sacked-Yards Lost3-252-10
Punts6-43.53-45.333
Fumbles-Lost2-20-0
Penalties-Yards5-455-54
Time of Possession22:5637:04

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Cleveland, Hunt 7-20, Chubb 8-16, Mayfield 2-4. Baltimore, Jackson 17-68, Freeman 16-52, Murray 8-14, Duvernay 1-13, T.Williams 1-1.

PASSING_Cleveland, Mayfield 18-37-0-247. Baltimore, Jackson 20-32-4-165.

RECEIVING_Cleveland, Landry 6-111, Bryant 3-50, Njoku 3-35, Chubb 2-23, Bradley 2-18, Peoples-Jones 2-10. Baltimore, Brown 8-51, Andrews 4-65, Bateman 4-31, Freeman 1-8, Watkins 1-8, Duvernay 1-2, Ricard 1-0.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Cleveland, McLaughlin 46.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you